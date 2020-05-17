Article
Utilities

VIDEO: Exxon Oil Spill Leaks into Arkansas' Streets

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Following Exxon&#39;s oil spill in Arkansas last week, this video emerged of the heavy crude flowing through the streets of Little Rock. Some 40 homes...

 

Following Exxon's oil spill in Arkansas last week, this video emerged of the heavy crude flowing through the streets of Little Rock. Some 40 homes were evacuated—a backyard nightmare.

The Pegasus pipeline, which is over 60 years old, carries up to 90,000 barrels of crude a day over 800 miles from Illinois to Texas. At least 12,000 barrels of Canadian crude oil and water spilled last Friday afternoon. The US Environmental Protection Agency is holding Exxon responsible for the major cleanup effort, while the company continues to investigate the cause of the incident.

 

 

Read More in Energy Digital's March Issue

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

 

energy digitalOiloil spillArkansas
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy