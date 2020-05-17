VIDEO: Exxon Oil Spill Leaks into Arkansas' Streets

Following Exxon's oil spill in Arkansas last week, this video emerged of the heavy crude flowing through the streets of Little Rock. Some 40 homes were evacuated—a backyard nightmare.

The Pegasus pipeline, which is over 60 years old, carries up to 90,000 barrels of crude a day over 800 miles from Illinois to Texas. At least 12,000 barrels of Canadian crude oil and water spilled last Friday afternoon. The US Environmental Protection Agency is holding Exxon responsible for the major cleanup effort, while the company continues to investigate the cause of the incident.

