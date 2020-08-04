Video
Sustainability

100+ 2025 Sustainability Goals

By Anheuser-Busch InBev
August 04, 2020
As a truly global brewer, we are committed to a healthy natural environment and thriving communities so we can brew beers that bring people together for the next 100+ years.

Having achieved all of our sustainability goals over the past decade, we are excited to introduce our most ambitious goals yet that will build on our existing work while aiming even higher. Our 2025 Sustainability Goals are designed to positively impact communities around the world and to deliver measurable results.

