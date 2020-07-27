Announcing N163/5.X

With the new N163/5.X we have incorporated our experience from developing and testing the Delta4000 series and driven our flexibility approach to the next level. The turbine covers a wide range of power modes in the 5 MW+ class and increase the competitiveness even further in light- and medium-wind sites. The blade is a single piece blade basedon the proven GFRP/CFRP differential construction concept the Nordex Group is using in serial production since 2012.