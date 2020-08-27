Video
Renewable Energy
FORGET TESLA! Hydrogen, is #1 investment opportunity
By BABY FARM - Stock Market Research
August 27, 2020
Tesla is not endgame for us. The technology that electric vehicles run on is NOT a solution to our problems. It will only make our problems even WORSE in the long-term. But who cares about the long-term now? I do. That's why I invest in hydrogen, the #1 investment opportunity.
