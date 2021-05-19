Video
Meet Edzcom

May 19, 2021
At EDZCOM we believe that seamless connectivity is the cornerstone for accelerating digitalisation and building the smart industries of the future - today. Through seamless connectivity, EDZCOM empowers assets-heavy industries to connect assets, equipment and people in the most challenging environments, to guarantee continuity of business critical communications, to improve productivity and accelerate digitalisation and growth.

