Sustainability
the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality™Program
By Nespresso
July 22, 2020
The AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program is Nespresso responsible coffee sourcing program designed to ensure the continued supply of high-quality coffee while improving the livelihoods of farmers and their communities and protecting the environment. It has been developped and implemented in collaboration with The Rainforest Alliance and launched in 2003 in Costa Rica. Sustainable farm management is at its heart but it also enables the deployment of solutions for community and landscape resilience.
