Nissan’s new EV era in China

Nissan brought three zero-emission vehicles to Auto China 2018 that embody its Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision – including the company's first electric vehicle made in China for Chinese customers.

"As part of our effort to ensure sustainable growth in China, we're launching a major EV technology effort, with Nissan Intelligent Mobility as our guiding vision," José Muñoz, Nissan's chief performance officer and chairman of the Management Committee for China, said at the trade show in Beijing. "We're unleashing a new era of EVs in China, providing Chinese customers with electrified products that are safer, more stable and offer a better customer experience."

Added Munoz, "It speaks to our ambition to become China's EV leader by delivering more than 20 electrified models over the next five years across the Nissan, Venucia, INFINITI and Dongfeng automotive brands."