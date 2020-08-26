Video
Sustainability
Is Nuclear Fusion The Answer To Clean Energy?
By CNBC
August 26, 2020
undefined mins
Nuclear power has a controversial history, but many energy experts say it has a major role to play in our energy future. Some in the industry are working to make standard fission power safer and cheaper. Others are pursuing the holy grail of energy - nuclear fusion, the process that powers the sun and the stars. If we figure out how to harness that power here on earth, it would be a huge game-changer.
- The Economics of Nuclear EnergyUtilities
- What is nuclear energy? Shrink down to an atom and find outSmart Energy
- Nuclear security watchdog gives green light for construction of two nuclear power plantsOil & Gas
- 360° VR Incredible Experience 8K | Zaporizhia Nuclear Power PlantTechnology & AI
RelatedContent