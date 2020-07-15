Video
Promoting Sustainable Energy Solutions and Clean Technologies in CIS Countries
By United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)
The First Regional Conference on Sustainable Industrial Development: “Promoting Sustainable Energy Solutions and Clean Technologies in CIS Countries” will take place from 22 to 23 November 2017 in the C-Building of the Vienna International Centre (VIC), Conference Room C4 (7th floor) in Vienna, Austria. The event is organized by UNIDO with financial support from the Russian Federation.