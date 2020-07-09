Why Lithium-ion batteries are the future?

Today there are different kinds of batteries based on the application for which they will be used. These visuals show the popular applications for each kind of battery technology, and it is clear from this chart that lithium-ion batteries, invented back in the year 1991, are the most popular with over 35% share of energy storage. In this video we are going to see why lithium-ion batteries will continue their domination and in the future may even overshadow gasoline powered technologies, by understanding the technological enhancements happening in this area.