Company Report
June 19, 2014
China Yangtze Power
China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in electric power generation and supply. The Company operates hydropower plants. It operates its...
China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in electric power generation and supply. The Company operates hydropower plants. It operates its businesses through electricity generation, operation and investment; electricity generation technology consulting, as well as monitoring and maintenance of hydropower projects.