Skip to main content
Energy Digital
AI Magazine
Business Chief APAC
Business Chief EMEA
Business Chief North America
Construction Global
Cyber Magazine
Data Centre Magazine
FinTech Magazine
Food Digital
Healthcare Global
InsurTech Magazine
Manufacturing Global
Mining Global
Mobile Magazine
Procurement
Supply Chain Digital
Sustainability Magazine
Technology
All
Asia
Europe
United Kingdom
Usa
Latest issue out now
Read now
Search results
GET TICKETS
Open/Close
Site menu
Interviews
Categories
Renewable Energy
Smart Energy
Sustainability
Utilities
Oil & Gas
Technology & AI
Companies
Lists
Videos
Events
Magazine
Current Magazine
Back Issues
LIVE
Social
LinkedIN
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
Meduim
Energy Digital Homepage
Renewable Energy
|
Jul 9, 2021
Dominic Ellis
UK East Coast Cluster focuses net zero efforts
Renewable Energy
|
Jul 9, 2021
Northern Endurance Partnership, Net Zero Teesside and Zero Carbon Humber unite under East Coast Cluster to drive decarbonisation projects and targets
Read now
Renewable Energy
|
Jul 8, 2021
Tom
Swallow
Ørsted Forms Consortium Of Expert Offshore Wind Companies
Renewable Energy
|
Jul 8, 2021
Ørsted has partnered with Bluefloat Energy and Falck Renewables to gain permissions for further offshore winder development in Scotland
Read now
Technology & AI
|
Jul 8, 2021
Dominic Ellis
Hiber partners with WTS Energy on well integrity monitoring
Technology & AI
|
Jul 8, 2021
Partnership between Hiber and WTS will see the HiberHilo end-to-end IoT solution make well monitoring more data-driven and safe
Read now
Oil & Gas
|
Jul 8, 2021
Dominic Ellis
Cairn Energy freezes Paris assets in India tax dispute
Oil & Gas
|
Jul 8, 2021
A French court has authorised Cairn Energy's application for an asset freeze that would transfer ownership of 20 Paris properties according to reports
Read now
Previous
Next
Featured Interviews
Explore
Featured
1
Stefan
Engelhardt
Global VP Go-to-Market Strategy, Industry Business Unit Utilities
SAP
Featured
1
Mark
Smith
Head of Procurement Strategy and Transformation
BP - Global Business Services
Featured
1
Philip
Clayson
CIO
SSE Energy Services
Featured
1
John
McComas
Head of Project Management at Nordex North America
Nordex Group
Featured
1
Thomas
Zinniker
Chief Information Officer
BKW Group
Featured
1
David
Fritz
Senior Director, Autonomous & ADAS, Siemens Digital Industries Software (DISW)
Siemens
EXCLUSIVE MAGAZINE AND WEBSITE CONTENT
Get exclusive content and become part of the world’s largest Energy Digital community.
First name
Last name
Work email address
Job title
Will be used in accordance with our
Privacy Policy
Exclusive preview
Previous
Next
Lists
Explore
Top 10 Smart Buildings
Sustainability
3 min
Read now
Top 10 Companies Adopting Green Energy
Renewable Energy
3 min
Read now
10 Breakthrough Ideas in Energy For The Next 10 Years
Technology & AI
3 min
Read now
Top 10 Markers on Net Zero Roadmap
Renewable Energy
3 min
Read now
Renewable Energy
Explore
UK East Coast Cluster focuses net zero efforts
Dominic Ellis
4 min
Smart Energy
Explore
General Motors Partners Shell for Renewable Energy Offerings
Tom
Swallow
2 min
Sustainability
Explore
GIDARA Energy Completes Value Chain with BP, PARO and Linde
Tom
Swallow
3 min
Utilities
Explore
General Fusion to kick-start UK Nuclear Fusion industry
Dominic Ellis
3 min
Oil & Gas
Explore
Cairn Energy freezes Paris assets in India tax dispute
Dominic Ellis
3 min
Technology & AI
Explore
Hiber partners with WTS Energy on well integrity monitoring
Dominic Ellis
3 min
Videos
Explore
Play
Mikko Uusital, CEO of Edzcom
Technology & AI
Watch now
Play
Meet Edzcom
Technology & AI
Watch now
Play
Siemens – Driving the future of mobility
Sustainability
Watch now
Play
A new chapter for Siemens
Smart Energy
Watch now
Play
We are Energy Digital
Smart Energy
Watch now
Play
Coronavirus’ effect on the renewable energy sector
Renewable Energy
Watch now
Play
Why Coal Has No Future
Oil & Gas
Watch now
Play
A look at the energy storage solutions | Sustainable Energy
Smart Energy
Watch now
Play
When Trees Meet Buildings
Sustainability
Watch now
Play
NEOM, Saudi Arabia's $500 Billion Mega City
Smart Energy
Watch now
Play
The Sustainable City of the Future: Copenhagen, Denmark
Sustainability
Watch now
Play
Hyperion Introduces It's New Hydrogen Super Car
Smart Energy
Watch now
Play
Hydrogen Energy in Japan
Renewable Energy
Watch now
Webinars
Explore
Responding when you suffer a ransomware attack
1 min
Powered by
Join our community
Close