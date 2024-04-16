Colgate-Palmolive’s Energy Efficiency Recongised Once Again

The award not only honours the company’s current achievements but also shines a light on its strides toward its 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy. As part of this agenda, Colgate-Palmolive is aiming for lofty goals, such as achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and drastically cutting greenhouse gas emissions within the next two decades, ultimately reaching net-zero carbon across its value chain by 2040.



A legacy of sustainable products



Well-known for household staples such as Colgate toothpaste and Palmolive soap, among others, Colgate-Palmolive's initiatives extend beyond its products to encompass a broader environmental impact.

The company's efforts stand as part of a grander scheme, epitomised by the ENERGY STAR programme, to catalyse the transition towards a cleaner energy economy.







Understanding ENERGY STAR's mission



ENERGY STAR serves as a beacon for energy efficiency, offering clear, credible information to aid consumers and businesses in making well-informed energy decisions. Backed by the US Government since 1992, the programme has played a pivotal role in steering American families and corporations towards saving energy costs while mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.







Through recognising industry leaders like Colgate-Palmolive, ENERGY STAR underscores the importance of energy-efficient production, services, and strategies that have culminated in substantial energy savings and greenhouse gas reductions over the past three decades.







Colgate-Palmolive's consecutive accolades underline its steadfast dedication to sustainable development and energy efficiency. These awards highlight the necessity of corporate responsibility in fostering a healthier planet, a principle that Colgate-Palmolive embodies through its operations and environmental aspirations.





