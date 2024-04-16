Colgate-Palmolive’s Energy Efficiency Recongised Once Again
Colgate-Palmolive, a global behemoth in consumer products, has been recognised once again for its unwavering commitment to energy management and sustainable practices. Claiming the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence, the company continues to lead by example, marrying its operations with ambitious environmental goals.
Recognition of sustainable excellence
For 14 consecutive years, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy have identified Colgate-Palmolive as a paragon of sustainable efforts. This acknowledgment stems from the company’s dedication to integrating energy efficiency throughout its worldwide operations.
“At Colgate-Palmolive, our purpose — to reimagine a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet — guides everything that we do,” said Ann Tracy, Colgate-Palmolive’s Chief Sustainability Officer.
Emphasising the brand's commitment to sustainability, she added: “We recognise our responsibility to establish more sustainable practices across our business, including reducing our energy usage across our global value chain.”
The award not only honours the company’s current achievements but also shines a light on its strides toward its 2025 Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy. As part of this agenda, Colgate-Palmolive is aiming for lofty goals, such as achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and drastically cutting greenhouse gas emissions within the next two decades, ultimately reaching net-zero carbon across its value chain by 2040.
A legacy of sustainable products
Well-known for household staples such as Colgate toothpaste and Palmolive soap, among others, Colgate-Palmolive's initiatives extend beyond its products to encompass a broader environmental impact.
The company's efforts stand as part of a grander scheme, epitomised by the ENERGY STAR programme, to catalyse the transition towards a cleaner energy economy.
Understanding ENERGY STAR's mission
ENERGY STAR serves as a beacon for energy efficiency, offering clear, credible information to aid consumers and businesses in making well-informed energy decisions. Backed by the US Government since 1992, the programme has played a pivotal role in steering American families and corporations towards saving energy costs while mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.
Through recognising industry leaders like Colgate-Palmolive, ENERGY STAR underscores the importance of energy-efficient production, services, and strategies that have culminated in substantial energy savings and greenhouse gas reductions over the past three decades.
Colgate-Palmolive's consecutive accolades underline its steadfast dedication to sustainable development and energy efficiency. These awards highlight the necessity of corporate responsibility in fostering a healthier planet, a principle that Colgate-Palmolive embodies through its operations and environmental aspirations.
