Data Centre Demand Putting Pressure on Energy Capabilities

Off the back of Gen AI bursting into the public domain, power companies — particularly in the US — are anticipating electricity to go through the roof, estimating them to be several times higher than estimates just months earlier.

AI is predicted to require as much electricity as a medium-sized country, which poses challenges to data centre operators and energy providers alike thanks to issues to meet customer needs.

It recently emerged that nine of the top 10 US electric utilities said data centres were a main source of customer growth off the back of Reuters analysis.

Rystad Energy Analyst Geoff Hebertson said: “What we're seeing in the market is that these projects are not coming online fast enough to meet the local demand for the data centres.”

What impact is the rise of AI having on the electricity sector?

There’s no surprise that AI is putting a strain on the energy industry, particularly the electricity sector that directly powers it. Although it offers significant benefits and opportunities for the electricity sector, it places demands on infrastructure, resources and cybersecurity measures.

Some of the pressures AI puts on the electricity sector include:

Computing power: Training and running AI algorithms requires significant computational resources, thus the need for electricity to power it grows

Training and running AI algorithms requires significant computational resources, thus the need for electricity to power it grows Data processing and storage: AI generates and consumes vast amounts of data, all of which needs to be processed, analysed and stored efficiently

AI generates and consumes vast amounts of data, all of which needs to be processed, analysed and stored efficiently Integration: Implementing AI often requires integrating it with existing infrastructure, which may require upgrades or modifications and as a result leads to increased demand

Implementing AI often requires integrating it with existing infrastructure, which may require upgrades or modifications and as a result leads to increased demand Energy consumption: While AI can help optimise energy usage in areas like smart grids and energy management systems, the energy consumption of AI itself is a considerable burden for the electricity sector

While AI can help optimise energy usage in areas like smart grids and energy management systems, the energy consumption of AI itself is a considerable burden for the electricity sector Cybersecurity: AI applications can also increase demand for cybersecurity measures to protect against potential threats and vulnerabilities.

With the above in mind, balancing these demands is essential for harnessing the full potential of AI while ensuring the reliability and security of electricity supply.

Repercussions of this have been felt globally, particularly in the US. NextEra Energy, the world's largest renewable energy company, stated that because of the amount of electricity needed for AI expanding rapidly it plans to build more than 3GW of clean power generation — enough to power a whole state’s homes — specifically to support data centres.

“There is an enormous amount of demand being driven across the US economy by the growth in data centres, driven by a lot of things of course, but specifically generative AI,” Rebecca Kujawa, Head of NextEra Energy Resources, said. “That growth is pretty explosive at this point.”

*******************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.

*******************

Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.