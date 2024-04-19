What's Apple’s Promise on Clean Energy and Water Investment?

Despite being one of the largest and most profitable tech companies in the world, Apple is blazing a path toward being 100% carbon neutral in its supply chain and products by 2030.

This commitment, announced five years ago, builds on its longstanding achievement of being carbon neutral across its corporate emissions worldwide — but the company continues to pursue plans to bring its entire carbon footprint to net zero 20 years sooner than IPCC targets.

Apple has announced a series of new targets, the latest steps toward its multi-layered goal to be carbon neutral across its entire value chain by the end of this decade. This involves working throughout the business and with suppliers to support more than 18GW of clean energy use and deliver billions of gallons in water benefits and savings.