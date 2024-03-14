Capgemini Invent Workshop at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

Facilitating an invite-only VIP workshop on the first day of the inaugural Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero — hosted by sister title Sustainability Magazine — Capgemini Invent was joined by an intimate audience and hosted an interactive discussion on changing and adapting human systems to prepare for evolving climate risks and future proofing methods for not only businesses, but people, communities and countries.

Joining the group for the hour-long session were the workshop’s three moderators, Capgemini Invent’s VP Sustainable Future Courtney Holm, Manogna Goparaju, Climate Adaptation and Sustainable Finance Lead Sustainable Futures and Juan Diaz Reina, Social Sustainability Lead Sustainable Futures.

Capgemini's commitment to net zero

As one of Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2024’s proud sponsors — alongside the likes of Schneider Electric and Kearney — Holm emphasised that net zero is not an end goal but a continuous journey.

This was shared with the workshop’s attendees, as they gathered in small groups to apply knowledge into practice. This involved applying a systems thinking approach to map out the consequences of climate hazards across a variety of sectors, including heat stress in manufacturing, drought in retail, and sea level rise in tourism.