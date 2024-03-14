Capgemini Invent Workshop at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
Facilitating an invite-only VIP workshop on the first day of the inaugural Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero — hosted by sister title Sustainability Magazine — Capgemini Invent was joined by an intimate audience and hosted an interactive discussion on changing and adapting human systems to prepare for evolving climate risks and future proofing methods for not only businesses, but people, communities and countries.
Joining the group for the hour-long session were the workshop’s three moderators, Capgemini Invent’s VP Sustainable Future Courtney Holm, Manogna Goparaju, Climate Adaptation and Sustainable Finance Lead Sustainable Futures and Juan Diaz Reina, Social Sustainability Lead Sustainable Futures.
Capgemini's commitment to net zero
As one of Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2024’s proud sponsors — alongside the likes of Schneider Electric and Kearney — Holm emphasised that net zero is not an end goal but a continuous journey.
This was shared with the workshop’s attendees, as they gathered in small groups to apply knowledge into practice. This involved applying a systems thinking approach to map out the consequences of climate hazards across a variety of sectors, including heat stress in manufacturing, drought in retail, and sea level rise in tourism.
Emphasising the human side of climate change, the Capgemini Invent executives further emphasised the shift from climate mitigation to adaptation throughout the workshop. Goparaju highlighted the growing vulnerabilities across various sectors and stressed the importance of future-proofing systems and people.
She and Reina then underscored the necessity of prioritising people and the planet in climate adaptation strategies, advocating for a systemic view of risk, considering its impact on businesses and individuals alike. By prioritising communities and individuals in climate adaptation strategies — also known as having a human-centric approach — allows for the fostering of participation, empowerment and compliance and, as the Capgemini leaders shared, integrated initiatives which in turn protect vulnerable populations and contribute to a just transition while respecting human rights.
Capgemini at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
As well as the aforementioned workshop, Holm also took to the Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero stage on Day 1, hosting the keynote Mitigation and Adaptation: The Secret to Future-Proofed Strategies.
She used her position as an influential and passionate sustainability executive to showcase how in her role as VP Sustainable Future she spearheads fundamental change, enables sustainable choices, addresses geopolitical and critical issues and transforms consumer preference.
Her experience and influence has further been acknowledged by Sustainability Magazine, with Holm ranking in 21st in the recently released Top 100 Women in Sustainability supplement for 2024.
OUT NOW!
In honour of International Women’s Day and Month, Sustainability Magazine has kickstarted the launch of BizClik’s annual Top 100 Women supplement for 2024.
Featuring influential executives from the likes of Google, Amazon, EY, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, Unilever, General Motors, Intel, HSBC, Kearney, and Mastercard discover who features in this year's Top 100 Women in Sustainability.
To read the Top 100 Women in Sustainability supplement, click here.
Coming later in 2024
Missed out this time? Or fancy another taste of the action? Sustainability Magazine has a further five events coming up throughout the remainder of 2024, both virtual and in-person. You can hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2024 | To get your tickets, click here.
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai Virtual Conference | 14 May 2024 | To get your tickets, click here.
- Sustainability LIVE New York Virtual Conference | 3 and 4 June 2024 | To get your tickets, click here.
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9 and 10 September 2024 | To get your tickets, click here.
Launching in 2024, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 will be debuting at Sustainability LIVE London on 10 September 2024.
Essential diary dates for 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
*******************
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.
*******************
Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.