How Can UK Offshore Wind Industry Find 70,000 New Recruits?

Looking outside the offshore wind sector, there is a gap of around 200,000 workers in the UK green industries, challenging its ability to meet net zero targets. As well as competing with each other for talent, the renewables industry is competing with other sectors for the same highly sought-after skills.

Without an upskilled workforce, there will be no energy transition. The increasing ambitions mean that demand for workers is rising faster in the renewable sector than in other industries, giving the energy sector both an incredible opportunity and a growing challenge.

The growing need for offshore wind jobs

A double-edged sword, a boom in renewables and specifically offshore wind has meant there is a growing need for a green workforce, but finding qualified and skilled workers who meet requirements is something to overcome.

When on a recruitment drive to hire more than 100 employees in its offshore wind division in 2023, bp SVP of Offshore Wind Matthias Bausenwein openly discussed the need to recruit new talent by a number of means. This is part of bp’s ongoing rapid expansion of its operations in the fast-growing sector of offshore wind, with the hope of doubling its offshore workforce to 800 by 2025.