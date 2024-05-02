How has Octopus Become the UK’s Biggest Energy Provider?

“I hope that we can inspire both entrepreneurs and existing companies that by investing for the long-term, and truly focusing on customers, they can deliver success for themselves and for those they serve.”

Main drivers of this growth are its 100% renewable electricity, smart tariffs such as Agile driven by AI and fair prices, as well as its customer service.

Its recognition is far and wide. TIME Magazine has named it one of the world’s ‘100 Most Influential Companies’, with the UK government also profiling it as a poster child in its ‘GREAT’ campaign, which works to attract foreign investment into the UK.

How is Octopus Energy a sustainability pioneer?

With Octopus Energy customers’ homes having a carbon footprint of zero — compared to the average British home output of 574kg of CO₂ per year — the emissions savings are equivalent of planting 287 trees.

It was founded to drive the mission to power the planet with cheap, clean energy — and as quickly as possible. The latest stats show that it operates £6bn (US$7.5bn) worth of renewable generation, enough to power four million homes, with it buying from 700 green energy producers in the UK alone, a figure set to rise.

“Octopus is a living example of the kind of company that generation was founded to invest in,” said Al Gore, former US Vice President and Founding Partner and Chairman of Generation Investment Management. “It is a company that is a true enabler of a sustainable system led by a mission driven team.”

Its sustainability prowess doesn’t stop there, as it pays more than 100,000 British households for their home solar power, which generates more than 1.2bnkWh of electricity, enough to power almost half a million homes for a year.

In a step beyond, Octopus offsets more than a million tonnes of CO₂, equivalent to cancelling more than 1,000 flights from London across the Atlantic to New York.

