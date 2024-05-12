Radar Prevents Offshore Wind Farm Bird and Bat Crashes

For this reason there is an urgent need to mitigate the impact of wind farms on birds and bats and avoid death by collision. That includes monitoring and shutdowns if birds or bats are approaching the turbine blades

She continued: “There is a high risk of collision. Many birds migrate at night, have no visibility and fly at the level of the turbines.”

Ecowende Wind Farm

With an installed capacity of approximately 760MW, it is anticipated that once in operation, Ecowende Wind Farm — officially Hollandse Kust (West) VI — will ‘green’ approximately 3% of the current Dutch electricity demand.

The approach to the project has sustainability at heart, moving forward to ensure its impact is not negative to the North Sea’s ecology. It is inspired by its ambition of building the most ecological wind farm yet.

