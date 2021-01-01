Company Reports

Meralco embraces digital transformation with operational technology as it provides heightened customer experience through AI and automation…
Leading European energy infrastructure provider Snam is transforming itself in readiness for sustainable sources of energy…
Digitalisation can be achieved fast without too much legacy: we learn from IMI's Emad Al Humam about the Smart Shipyard of the future…
Enel X is Enel Group’s global business; providing sustainable and innovative solutions in renewable energy, electric mobility and energy efficiency…
Hervé Suquet, VP Orange’s Energy Group, talks energy efficiency, and how to better serve communities while ensuring the road to Net Zero Carbon.…
SSE’s Ronnie Fleming and Chris Platts discuss SSE’s digital transformation agenda and its commitment to a net zero transition and sustainability that makes…
Ian Robinson, CIO and Adrian Langdon, Executive Manager System Operations at WaterNSW discuss the company’s business transformation agenda…
Marshall Choy, VP Product, and Director Vijay Tatkar outline SambaNova’s sharp growth, Dataflow-as-a-service offering and broad range of AI opportunities…
Craig Wood talks about his plans for the commodities trading platform and how the smartest IT and committed partnerships are the key to success…
A long history of excellence in industry, energy, mobility, healthcare and infrastructure has propelled the German company into a new era.…
The cybersecurity of industrial supply chains is arguably more critical than protecting against data breaches…
Rick Peters, CISO, explains why cybersecurity is a continuous journey and how Fortinet can help keep businesses secure in the post-COVID world…
A CISO’s perspective in Transforming Operational Technology…