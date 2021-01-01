Company Reports

A CISO’s perspective in Transforming Operational Technology

Meralco embraces digital transformation with operational technology as it provides heightened customer experience through AI and automation

Snam is powering its way to a sustainable future

Leading European energy infrastructure provider Snam is transforming itself in readiness for sustainable sources of energy

International Marine Industries (IMI): the route to a Smart

Digitalisation can be achieved fast without too much legacy: we learn from IMI's Emad Al Humam about the Smart Shipyard of the future

Enel X’s innovations reach the pinnacle of sustainability

Enel X is Enel Group’s global business; providing sustainable and innovative solutions in renewable energy, electric mobility and energy efficiency

Orange: Committed to Community and Climate

Hervé Suquet, VP Orange’s Energy Group, talks energy efficiency, and how to better serve communities while ensuring the road to Net Zero Carbon.

SSE: Data-driven, frictionless, insights and creating value

SSE’s Ronnie Fleming and Chris Platts discuss SSE’s digital transformation agenda and its commitment to a net zero transition and sustainability that makes

WaterNSW Harness Cloud and IoT to Better Serve Customers

Ian Robinson, CIO and Adrian Langdon, Executive Manager System Operations at WaterNSW discuss the company’s business transformation agenda

SambaNova Systems drives AI into new computing era

Marshall Choy, VP Product, and Director Vijay Tatkar outline SambaNova’s sharp growth, Dataflow-as-a-service offering and broad range of AI opportunities

Tricon - Success through efficient IT and Partnerships

Craig Wood talks about his plans for the commodities trading platform and how the smartest IT and committed partnerships are the key to success

Siemens appetite for solutions ignites sustainability

A long history of excellence in industry, energy, mobility, healthcare and infrastructure has propelled the German company into a new era.

Claroty's cybersecurity: more critical than data security?

The cybersecurity of industrial supply chains is arguably more critical than protecting against data breaches

Fortinet: Digital Security, everywhere you need it

Rick Peters, CISO, explains why cybersecurity is a continuous journey and how Fortinet can help keep businesses secure in the post-COVID world

Sustainability

Reply helps Snam transform the energy and utility sector

Smart Energy

Snam is powering its way to a sustainable future

Sustainability

Enel X’s are reaching the pinnacle of Sustainability