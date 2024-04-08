EDF Renewables: Supply Chain Optimises Sustainable Action

In the ever-evolving landscape of renewable energy, leaders from all corners of the sector are considering how best they can navigate challenges, all while remaining at the forefront of innovation and pioneering change for the betterment of business and the planet as a result.

Cue Dirk Ruitenberg, Senior Director of Supply Chain at EDF Renewables North America, a driving force behind the strategic supply chain initiatives shaping the future of renewable energy. An executive with a supply chain career spanning two decades — 17 years of which working in the renewables sphere — Ruitenberg has a rich background in logistics and utilises, spearheading the development and implementation of strategic supply chain initiatives.

It's this rich experience that he leverages to help EDF Renewables meet its own ideas of operational excellence and environmental stewardship, solidifying its place as one of the largest utilities globally by revenue and largest carbon free electricity producer in the world. In his role in particular, Ruitenberg is responsible for developing and implementing the overall supply chain strategy for the asset optimisation business which takes care of asset management, operations and maintenance and remote control of renewable energy facilities in North America — covering anything from core supply chain functions, strategic sourcing, tactical sourcing, material planning and replenishment, and warehousing and logistics.

**************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

**************

Energy Digital is a BizClik brand ​​​​​​​