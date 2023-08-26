Wind powered supply chain by Cargill & BAR Technologies

As the global energy transition accelerates, technological developments are exploring the benefits of sustainable energy in wider industries — including supply chain.

Designed by the innovative naval architects at BAR Technologies, WindWings by Yara Marine Technologies combine dynamic multi-element wings and advanced route optimisation to harness the power of the wind.

The large wing sails — measuring up to 37.5 metres in height — can be fitted to the deck of cargo ships to harness the power of wind, introducing the potential to generate average fuel savings of up to 30 percent on new-build vessels. This impact could be even greater if used in combination with alternative fuels.

Wind powered sea-cargo boosts supply chain sustainability

Mitsubishi Corporation’s Pyxis Ocean has been chartered by food giant Cargill which has partnered with BAR Technologies to test the new technology, bringing cutting edge wind propulsion to commercial shipping supply chains for the first time. It is the first vessel to be fitted with WindWings retrospectively.

The installation of the high tech sails took place at the COSCO shipyard in China and the Pyxis Ocean is now on the water conducting her maiden voyage to test out the technology.

“The maritime industry is on a journey to decarbonise—it's not an easy one, but it is an exciting one,” shares Jan Dieleman, President of Cargill’s Ocean transportation business.

“At Cargill we have a responsibility to pioneer decarbonising solutions across all our supply chains to meet our customer’s needs and the needs of the planet. A technology like WindWings doesn’t come without risk, and as an industry leader – in partnership with visionary shipowner Mitsubishi Corporation - we are not afraid to invest, take those risks and be transparent with our learnings to help our partners in maritime transition to a more sustainable future.”

