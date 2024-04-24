How Siemens Gamesa Became a Global Wind Power Leader

Boasting an extensive wind power offering, the company is determined to continue playing a crucial role in pushing onshore wind even further into the mainstream of energy sources in the coming decades by driving innovation and offering technology to help wind reach new heights.

It established the world’s first offshore wind power plant in 1991 — Vindeby in Denmark — and continues to be a large player in both the onshore and offshore spaces. As a market leader in connecting offshore wind to the grid, Siemens has 6.5GW connected to date and a further 4.5GW under construction.

Offshore, Siemens Gamesa is scaling up the use of wind turbines as it works to meet climate challenges. Being the global market leader in offshore wind turbines, it is fully committed to being part of the solution and leveraging its market-leading experience and knowledge in doing so. The company is well-known for its SG 14.0-222 wind turbine, the largest variant based on the Siemens D7 Platform, as well as being the largest wind turbine in the world.

The company firmly believes this is an integral next step to meeting climate challenges, as it boasts a capacity of up to 15MW with Power Boost. This is because wind power is undeniably more sustainable than conventional energy sources.