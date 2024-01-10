Top 10 wind power companies

Ember's latest yearly electricity generation, capacity, emissions and demand data from more than 200 geographies, published in December, showed that wind power's share of worldwide electricity usage in 2022 was 7.3%, with wind making up 11.2% of generation in Europe in the same year. In 2018, according to the Global Wind Energy Council, upcoming wind power markets rose from 8% to 10% across the Middle East, LATAM, South East Asia and Africa
Data from the International Energy Agency also showcases how the amount of electricity generated by wind increased by 265TWh in 2022, up 14%, which is also the second largest growth of all power generation technologies. This is solidified by wind’s long-standing position as the leading non-hydro renewable technology, generating over 2,100TWh in 2022 — more than all other forms combined.
Ranked by the latest available annual revenue stats, from year ending 2022, we run through the top 10 leading companies in the wind power industry.
10. Suzlon
Revenue: US$403 million
Country: India
Indian multinational wind turbine manufacturer Suzlon is among the world's leading renewable energy solutions providers revolutionising and redefining the way sustainable energy sources are harnessed. The Suzlon Group has a presence in 17 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and the Americas. With more than two decades of expertise in the renewables field, Suzlon’s operations are supported by strong R&D that underpins its core missions: to protect the environment, strengthen communities and propel responsible growth. Its campus, One Earth in Pune, is a Platinum LEED-certified and GRIHA 5 star rated facility, regarded as being among the greenest corporate campuses in the world.
9. Renewable Energy Systems Americas
Revenue: US$1.6 billion
Country: USA
Offering development, engineering, financing and technical services, Renewable Energy Systems Americas (RES) constructs renewable energy projects for its worldwide customer base. RES now has an ever-growing portfolio, made up of 110 solar, wind, transmission and energy storage projects in the US alone and more than 1,000 miles of transmission line. The RES Group has been active in the renewable energy industry for more than 40 years and utilises its expertise for both onshore and offshore wind projects as well as solar and the transition to a low-carbon economy.
8. EDP Renewables North America
Revenue: US$2.6bn
Country: USA
Owned by Spanish company EDP Renewables, the North American division has developed more than 8,800MW of capacity and operates more than 8,400MW of renewable energy projects that generate clean power, enrich rural communities, and accelerate growth toward a sustainable future. With 59 wind farms and 12 solar parks in North America alone, EDP Renewables North America works to fulfil its mission of ‘leading the energy transition to create superior value for all’.
7. Avangrid
Revenue: US$7.9bn
Country: USA
A part of the Iberdrola Group, Avangrid provides onshore and offshore wind power and solar power to clients across 20 US states. In its bid to transition America toward a clean and connected future, it has a footprint in 24 states with US$41 billion in assets. Avangrid’s primary businesses are networks, which serves 3.3 million electric and natural gas customers in the Northeast, and renewables. The company has a workforce of more than 7,600 employees and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for five consecutive years by the Ethisphere Institute.
6. Vestas
Revenue: US$15.5bn
Country: Denmark
Vestas designs, manufactures, instals and services wind turbines in 83 countries and has a workforce of more than 25,000 employees globally. The company has installed in excess of 66,000 wind turbines in its portfolio. A leader in sustainable energy, Vestas’ wind energy and hybrid projects have already prevented 1.9bn tonnes³ of CO₂ being emitted into the atmosphere and contributed to a more sustainable energy system, playing a crucial role in laying the foundations for the sustainable era.
5. NextEra Energy
Revenue: US$21bn
Country: USA
In at number 5 is NextEra. For three decades, the company has pioneered universal solar and has positioned itself as an energy storage leader. The American energy company that is one of the world’s largest wind and solar energy generators and also operates nuclear power and natural gas plants. It has made investments in emissions-free wind and solar generation, innovative battery storage technology, low-emissions natural gas generation, safe and emissions-free nuclear power, industry-leading energy efficiency programs and transmission lines.
4. RWE Renewables
Revenue: US$41.7bn
Country: USA
Working toward a goal of being carbon-neutral by 2040, RWE is a key driver of the energy transformation, working across data networks, mobility, competitive industries and building infrastructure. The 125-year-old company works to balance the need to meet the growing demand for power while mitigating negative effects of climate change. RWE is a heavy investor in the expansion of renewables and storage technologies and has a flexible power plant fleet which underpins the US’ security of supply. It has 27 wind farms in operation across the country, including its most recent project, Boiling Springs wind farm. It’s the company’s first project in the Southwest Power Pool and has 60 GE turbines that can generate 148.4MW of power.
3. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Revenue: US$30.3bn
Country: Japan
Since MHI delivered the first equipment for commercial use in Japan in 1982, the group has supplied more than 4,200 units, around 4.4GW, of wind power generators globally. Its expertise is based on more than four decades of experience in wind turbine manufacturing, as well as maintenance and troubleshooting. It has a focus on on-shore wind turbines, with its group company DIAMOND WTG ENGINEERING & SERVICES, INC. is providing these services in the US.
2. General Electric
Revenue: US$76.6bn
Country: USA
GE is the largest renewable energy company by a significant margin. Harnessing onshore and offshore wind energy potential with a broad family of smart, modular turbines that are uniquely suited for a variety of wind environments, GE has installed more than 49,000 wind turbines and enough renewable energy sources to produce 400GW of energy worldwide. As well as providing and operating wind turbines themselves, GE has its own software which allows the collection and analysis of data from their wind assets for its customers to then optimise their turbines accordingly. As well as this, GE’s battery energy storage solutions can store and deliver electricity produced by their wind turbines.
1. Siemens
Revenue: US$78bn
Country: Germany
A more than 175-year-old technology company which played a major role in the early years of electricity, Siemens’ wind power offering is extensive. The company established the world’s first offshore wind power plant in 1991 and continues to be a large player in both the onshore and offshore spaces. As a market leader in connecting offshore wind to the grid, Siemens has 6.5GW connected to date and a further 4.5GW under construction.
Siemens Gamesa, a leader in the renewable energy industry and a Siemens AG subsidiary, is well-known for its SG 14.0-222 wind turbine, the largest variant based on the Siemens D7 Platform, as well as being the largest wind turbine in the world.
*******************
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.
*******************
Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.