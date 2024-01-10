Top 10 wind power companies

Ember's latest yearly electricity generation, capacity, emissions and demand data from more than 200 geographies, published in December, showed that wind power's share of worldwide electricity usage in 2022 was 7.3%, with wind making up 11.2% of generation in Europe in the same year. In 2018, according to the Global Wind Energy Council, upcoming wind power markets rose from 8% to 10% across the Middle East, LATAM, South East Asia and Africa

Data from the International Energy Agency also showcases how the amount of electricity generated by wind increased by 265TWh in 2022, up 14%, which is also the second largest growth of all power generation technologies. This is solidified by wind’s long-standing position as the leading non-hydro renewable technology, generating over 2,100TWh in 2022 — more than all other forms combined.

Ranked by the latest available annual revenue stats, from year ending 2022, we run through the top 10 leading companies in the wind power industry.





10. Suzlon

Revenue: US$403 million

Country: India

