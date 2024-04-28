Vestas Boosts Manufacturing Processes with PTC’s Green Tech

Vestas, a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is revolutionising its manufacturing process through a partnership with PTC, a global software provider renowned for its groundbreaking technologies.

This collaboration empowers Vestas to serve its extensive network of wind turbines more effectively while embedding sustainability at the core of its operations.

Transforming with technology

At the heart of this transformation is PTC’s range of software solutions, enabling Vestas to embrace a product-centric approach in its engineering, manufacturing, and service operations. By leveraging enterprise-wide Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Vestas is not only meeting its ambitious sustainability goals but also elevating the quality of its offerings.