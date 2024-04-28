Vestas Boosts Manufacturing Processes with PTC’s Green Tech
Vestas, a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is revolutionising its manufacturing process through a partnership with PTC, a global software provider renowned for its groundbreaking technologies.
This collaboration empowers Vestas to serve its extensive network of wind turbines more effectively while embedding sustainability at the core of its operations.
Transforming with technology
At the heart of this transformation is PTC’s range of software solutions, enabling Vestas to embrace a product-centric approach in its engineering, manufacturing, and service operations. By leveraging enterprise-wide Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Vestas is not only meeting its ambitious sustainability goals but also elevating the quality of its offerings.
“At Vestas, sustainability is the business we are in,” highlighted Henrik Anderson, Vestas Group President and CEO, accentuating the company’s commitment to a greener world.
“It’s one of the key purposes that our more than 29,000 employees come to work every day for — to make the world a more sustainable place. Now, with the Vestas Sustainability Strategy, we are embedding sustainability into everything we do as we become the global leader in sustainable energy solutions.”
The digital thread strategy employed by Vestas, facilitated by PTC’s technologies, underscores a shift towards digital-guided processes from design to manufacturing. This approach has significantly enhanced Vestas’s service quality, reporting and system management, fostering its ability to deliver on its promise of sustainability.
Pioneering solutions for sustainability
PTC's arsenal includes cutting-edge artificial intelligence and augmented reality technologies which have been instrumental in refining Vestas’s production processes. The use of Creo, PTC's Model-based Definition (MBD) software, stands out for providing semantic Product and Manufacturing Information (PMI) annotations and specification documents. This capability has proven crucial for fostering collaboration across different facets of the manufacturing process, leading to more efficient and error-free outcomes.
The digital documentation created using Creo is intuitive, rich in detail and automatically updates to reflect component changes, streamlining the manufacturing process significantly.
“Simulation-driven design has allowed Vestas to optimise large parts of their design,” said Dave Duncan, VP of Sustainability at PTC. “By using classification of all the Vestas parts and components they’ve managed to increase reuse of existing designs and have hence reduced their footprint and use of new natural resources.”
Digital transformation meeting sustainability
An essential component of Vestas’s digital transformation has been the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT). By monitoring production in real-time, Vestas can swiftly address potential quality issues, enhance field service operations and gather valuable analytics for continuous improvement. This IoT-enabled insight forms a closed-loop feedback mechanism, integral to Vestas’s strategy of consistently refining its products and services.
Simon Saandvig Storbjerg, Head of Business Area Digital Engineering and Product Lifecycle at Vestas, added: “We are now undergoing a transformation of our product development, implying a modular approach, developing our product architecture and plan for new releases.”
Through this ambitious collaboration, PTC and Vestas are setting new benchmarks for integrating digital transformation with sustainable manufacturing practices. As Vestas strides towards becoming a model-based enterprise, it reaffirms its leadership in the sustainable energy sector, powered by innovation and unparalleled commitment to quality.
