EY: How CEOs are Pushing Energy Transition Priorities

“Achieving sustainability targets can be challenging, particularly in a difficult, cost-focused market, but the thrust toward a sustainable future is not just a financial and business imperative but a shared commitment across the corporate world.”

What does this mean for the energy landscape?

One of the three main focus areas of the report centres on the shifting focus to ESG for a net-zero future.

The report suggests, that although CEOs remain committed to decarbonising their businesses to reach net zero, numerous challenges are presented to those in top jobs who are working to accelerate the energy transition.

EY recognises the importance of collaboration and proactive strategies in driving sustainability and growth, particularly off the back of climate extremes seen in 2023.

Of those surveyed, more than half say reaching net zero is a higher priority now than it was 12 months ago. As emphasised by Andrea above however, a quarter have deprioritised sustainability, with factors driving this move including short-term financial or economic headwinds.

From its research, EY concluded that there’s no doubt surrounding CEOs’ recognition of how subsidies and tax relief benefit their ability to invest in green technologies. These include the EU Green Deal and the US Inflation Reduction Act, with other nations like China and India escalating investment and raising renewables targets in response. As a result, development and acceleration toward the energy transition benefits, too.

It also found that increased policy support for renewables is creates a unique opportunity for the renewables industry worldwide. This stimulates demand and accelerates the drive for global decarbonisation.

*******************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.

*******************

Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.