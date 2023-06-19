EY unpacks renewable energy transformation of late

The analysis of the report talks on a global basis and also reaches conclusions about the solar PV market, particularly when investments are increasing in this space.

EY rates countries based on their renewable energy investments and performance with Germany jumping up one spot to nestle below the US at the top of the chart. Germany has become more attractive in the energy space for its expansion of solar PV and further actions to decarbonise its economy. The German government set a target of 11-gigawatts of rooftop PV installations every year, and hopes to achieve this from 2026 onwards.

According to the data, other countries have become more attractive in the energy landscape, including Canada, Turkey, and Portugal—all up three spaces in the index—as well as Saudi Arabia, which is up two spaces.

Canada’s Nova Scotia province will become home to significant wind energy generation, which is expected to create 5 GW of offshore wind energy by 2026. In Turkey, the government is highly invested in renewables as it issues a 10-year feed-in tariff available to projects installed within this decade. An extra five years was allowed for solar energy projects to take shape, but the overall goal for 2030 is to reach 65% renewables.

Moving across to Europe, we see that Portugal’s investments are driving a cleaner energy landscape. The country expects a €60bn (US$66bn) cash injection into the wind and solar capacity of the country.

