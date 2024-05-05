Reducing Low-Carbon Hydrogen Costs Key to Decarbonisation

In a bid to accelerate the energy transition, a leading global consultancy has joined forces with an energy investment firm set on catalysing and accelerating the energy transition to ensure hydrogen is a competitive energy source.

Capgemini and EIT InnoEnergy highlight that although the low-carbon hydrogen space has experienced a period of wide-spread enthusiasm in the last three years, more needs to be done to make it more viable as a tool in the energy transition.

Low-carbon hydrogen has become a hot topic as it has the potential to play a significant role in tackling climate change and poor air quality. Currently, producing hydrogen from low-carbon energy is costly, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Its analysis found that the cost of producing hydrogen from renewable electricity could fall 30% by 2030 thanks to the declining costs of renewables and the scaling up of hydrogen production.