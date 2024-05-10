Smart Cities & Smart Grids Empower Urban Energy Transitions

The main crux of the report details a large range of innovative projects and initiatives to improve power systems in cities around the world, as well as providing insights on emerging best practices.

Empowering Urban Energy Transitions: Smart Cities and Smart Grids

As well as emphasising the urgent need for cities to elevate their efforts in energy efficiency and sustainability to meet the targets outlined at COP28 in Dubai, the IEA lays out how although some cities have committed to reducing carbon emissions, many more must follow suit.

As it stands, cities are responsible for a significant portion of global energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, a trend expected to increase as urban populations and cities themselves grow. With this expansion comes new challenges accelerated by climate change — as almost 10% of the increase in global emissions since 2015 can be attributed to urbanisation, the current statistics of cities being accountable for 75% of global energy consumption and 70% of greenhouse gas emissions is undoubtedly set to rise.

The IEA has always been steadfast in its commitment to smart cities being integral to a carbon-neutral future. Its Executive Director Fatih Birol said at the Italian Presidency in Naples in 2021: “A new global energy economy is emerging. We already have many of the technologies we need to reach net-zero and we know innovation can help finish the job.