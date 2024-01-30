International Energy Agency Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The IEA is a significant player in the global energy landscape despite not being a typical or traditional contributor to the wider industry.

The IEA at 50

A key provider of data and statistics on the global oil market and energy sector, the IEA is an intergovernmental organisation which puts out energy policy, information and analysis. As a crucial body in this space, the IEA promotes energy savings and conservation all while fostering technical collaboration on innovation and research between governments and companies worldwide, as well as acting as a key resource when it comes to future energy-related emergencies, much like the one that instigated its creation in the first place.

The IEA was founded by 17 initial members made up of Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK and US. Thirteen nations have joined since, with another five currently going through the process of obtaining full membership.

It operates within the framework of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The IEA has had seven Executive Directors since its creation and is currently headed up by Turkish economist and energy expert Dr Fatih Birol, who has been in post since 2015.