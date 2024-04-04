OMV Takes Strides in Energy Efficiency & Emissions Reduction

His declaration comes off the back of the EU Green Deal, which recognises that there is no single solution to addressing climate change. Because of this, Alfred is calling for a substantial collective effort across industries to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

He continued: “Our strategy acknowledges this interconnectedness and interdependency. We therefore aim to re-invent essentials for sustainable living, not only in a way that aligns with our targets, but also that delivers comparable benefits to our stakeholders.”

Putting himself front and centre of the company’s commitment to carbon cuts, Alfred doesn’t just talk the talk, he walks the walk, too.

Speaking recently at CERAWeek in Houston, Texas, Alfred sat alongside CEOs from Eastman, NOVA Chemicals and American Air Liquide for a Leadership Dialogue session, which delved into how technology and innovation is influencing industry’s future and sustainability. The session saw further elaboration on the role of technology and innovation influencing the chemical industry’s future and sustainability.



He also appeared on a panel titled Decarbonisation of Downstream and Chemicals, which reinforced how OMV’s pathway towards net zero in 2050 is well underway, and highlighted how by 2030, 40% of OMV’s average annual financial investment will be made in sustainable projects.

“Decarbonisation as such requires a multitude of different technologies and innovation,” he said after the event. “Our industry as a whole needs to accelerate all our efforts through scaling these technologies, while fully maintaining commercial viability.”

Partnerships key to sustainability success

On this sentiment, Alfred calls for collaboration to ensure that efforts to decarbonise and work toward net zero are not in vain. This also comes in the form of strategic alliances and partnerships. For example, last year OMV partnered with Interzero to build one of Europe’s largest waste sorting plants.

“It will provide circular and sustainable feedstock for chemical recycling using our patented ReOil technology,” he said, anticipating its great success.

“The feedstock produced will then be transformed into a high-quality raw material that is certified according to the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC).

“Customers who utilise this raw material as feedstock for sustainable plastic production will gain improved insights into the carbon footprint of the products they make.”

*******************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.

*******************

Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.