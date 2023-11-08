Top 10: Countries Using Renewable Energy

As the global energy transition continues to develop, which countries are generating the highest percentage of the renewable energy necessary for sustainability progress?

The countries at the top of our list can somewhat attribute their high percentages in renewable energy generation to their abundant natural resources including Iceland’s geothermal energy potential, Norway’s vast hydroelectric power capacity, and Denmark’s wind power generation.

Many governments are acknowledging the benefits of increased sustainable energy production, supporting advancements in technology, increasing public awareness and introducing policies in support of reducing carbon emissions through energy production.

As countries continue to invest in renewable infrastructure and explore innovative solutions, the proportion of electricity generated from renewable sources is expected to increase further in the coming years.