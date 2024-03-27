Top 10: Women in Energy in APAC

Making the most of a time where women worldwide are celebrated, Energy Digital is publishing a special series of Top 10s throughout March that shines a spotlight on a collection of phenomenal women making waves across the energy sector.
Covering three geographies — the UK and Europe, US and APAC — these Top 10s will champion the best of the best from around the world, including CEOs, CTOs, CFOs, CPOs, CSOs and CSCOs.
This comes as BizClik launches a variety of Top 100 Women supplements in 2024 across major titles – Sustainability, Procurement, Supply Chain, Technology and FinTech.
An annual commemoration, BizClik first launched the Top 100 Women series in 2021 as part of its mission to celebrate the Top 100 Women, first in FinTech, Supply Chain and Technology.
Featuring influential executives from the likes of Woodside, CLP and Indian Oil, discover who features in the Top 10 Women in Energy across APAC.
10. Leo Pui Yong
Role: CSO
Company: Tenaga Nasional
Location: Malaysia
In post as CSO since June 2023, Leo is dedicated to leading TNB's sustainability journey, ensuring its operations align with its sustainability goals and securing TNB as a more resilient and future-ready organisation. She has worked for the company for more than two decades, having previously served as Chief Risk Officer along with a variety of engineering and managerial roles. She has a Bachelor's degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) and a Master's in Energy & Power Systems from the University of Malaya.
9. Yupapin Wangviwat
Role: Director, Member of the Sustainability, Governance and Risk Management Committee, Deputy CEO and CFO
Company: Gulf Energy
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
Yupapin has risen through the ranks to the company’s senior leadership team throughout her tenure. She has worked across the energy sector for more than 25 years, including as CFO at Generating Electric Public Company (EGCO), Thailand's first Independent Power Producer. In her current role since 2018, she leverages her varied array of qualifications — including Master of Business Administration at University of Florida, Bachelor of Business Administration from Chulalongkorn University and training at the Thailand Energy Academy — to lead Gulf’s operations.
8. Yang Wenjing
Role: Chief Accountant
Company: China Longyuan Power Group
Location: China
Yang has had a varied career across finance and energy, having served in various leadership roles in Guohua Electric Power, China Shenhua Energy Company and CSEC Guohua International Power Company. She has an undergraduate degree from Central University of Finance & Economics.
7. Rebecca Jones
Role: EVP Subsurface and Portfolio Management
Company: Santos
Location: Adelaide, Australia
Rebecca joined Santos in 2021 and was appointed EVP Subsurface and Portfolio Management in March 2024. She has had a series of other roles at Santos, including Deputy EVP Upstream Gas and Liquids and VP Subsurface. Her energy career has seen her work across Australia and Europe, with experience at Mobil, Enterprise Oil, Woodside Energy, Maersk Oil and PwC. She has more than 30 years’ international upstream experience and, outside of Santos, is a Fellow of the Geological Society of London and a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.
6. Chong Wai Yan Quince
Role: Chief Corporate Development Officer
Company: CLP Power Hong Kong
Location: Hong Kong
Chong Wai Yan Quince joined CLP Power Hong Kong in 2012 as Chief Corporate Development Officer and is also a Director of the company. She is responsible for CLP Group's corporate affairs, overseeing communications, external relations and stakeholder engagement matters. Over her tenure, she has been integral to helping promote CLP's reputation, drive service excellence and strengthen ties.
5. Pannalin Mahawongtikul
Role: CFO
Company: PTT
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
With a career with PTT spanning back to 2016, Pannalin has a rich experience working within the Thai energy sector both within PTT and externally. She has experience across the Thailand Energy Academy, Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology Council (VISTEC) and Thai Listed Companies Association (TLCA), as well as Thaioil and Global Synergy. Before becoming CFO in 2018, Pannalin served as EVP, working on a secondment as EVP Finance and Accounting at PTT Exploration and Production.
4. Sukla Mistry
Role: Director (Refineries)
Company: Indian Oil
Location: New Delhi, India
A Metallurgical Engineer graduate of Bengal Engineering College, Calcutta University and with an Advanced Diploma in Management from the ICFAI, Sukla has more than 30 years of rich experience in refining and petrochemicals operation. Her experience at Indian Oil has seen her work at refineries at Haldia, Panipat, Digboi and Barauni as well as at the Refineries Headquarters. Her experience spans both green-field and brown-field projects, and separate to Indian Oil works with Cauvery Basin Refinery and Petrochemicals, Chennai Petroleum and Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals. An award-winning executive, Sukla was recognised with the ET Prime Women Manufacturing & Operational Leadership Award in 2021, and has previously been decorated with SCOPE Award for Outstanding Woman Manager, Petrotech Ojaswini Award and Petrofed Best Woman Executive Award.
3. Meg O’Neill
Role: CEO and Managing Director
Company: Woodside Energy
Location: Perth, Australia
Meg has three decades of energy business experience and a clear passion for the industry. A US native, her career has taken her all over the world. After studying ocean engineering and chemical engineering, she worked for ExxonMobil for more than 20 years, with her roles taking her across the UK, Indonesia, Canada and Norway, Papua New Guinea, Mozambique and Nigeria.
“I have seen the way energy development can accelerate a nation's development,” she said of her experience. “I have also seen the transformational impact that access to affordable and reliable energy has in people’s lives.”
She is an advocate for the industry working together to deliver lower-carbon energy, with her position at the top of Woodside driving this change with its profitable, resilient and diversified portfolio of oil, gas and new energy assets.
2. Pomila Jaspal
Role: Director of Finance
Company: ONGC
Location: Delhi, India
With almost 40 years of experience across varied segments of the oil and gas industry, Pomila joined ONGC in 1985 as Finance & Accounts Officer and rose to the position of Executive Director, Chief Corporate Finance. Assuming her current role in 2022, her previous experience saw her act as Director of Finance) at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Director on the Board of ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL), Petronet Mangalore Hassan Bangalore Limited (PMHBL) and ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL). A trailblazer, Pomila was the first woman to become Head Finance of Assam Asset and, at ONGC Videsh, handled finance of various assets like Sakhalin, South Sudan, Kazakhstan and Colombia, and steered smooth buyout of Azerbaijan Asset.
1. Wang Yufan
Role: CFO
Company: CNOOC
Location: China
Having accumulated more than 20 years of experience at CNOOC, Wang was appointed Chief Financial Officer of CNOOC in 2018, where she provides oversight to CNOOC’s financial management. She joined CNOOC in 2002 and has more than 15 years of experience in the CNOOC Audit & Supervision Department and the Financial Management Department. She has a Bachelor’s degree in International Accounting from Tsinghua University in Beijing, after which she went to work for as a Senior Consultant at American accounting firm Arthur Andersen. CNOOC is one of China’s most valuable energy companies.
