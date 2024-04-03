Top 10: Sustainability & Energy Awards 2024

The world is going through a major shift right now, with a dynamic array of forces reshaping the energy sector, welcoming in a new era of innovation.

With this, the energy sector is going through a profound transformation thanks, but not exclusively, to technology and digital breakthroughs as well as economic and climate pressures.

As the industry continues on this evolution journey, leaders across the globe are making outstanding contributions to the energy landscape. Awards across the world celebrate these visionaries — whether individuals, companies, governments or initiatives — who propel energy and have demonstrated remarkable progress, dedication and tenacity in navigating the complex dynamics of the energy sector.

Here are 10 of the top energy awards taking place in 2024.

10. International Energy Awards

Where: QEII Centre, London, UK

When: 27 February 2025

Hosted as the centrepiece of the prestigious International Energy Week Dinner — one of the largest social gatherings in the energy industry calendar — Energy Institute's International Energy Awards celebrates excellence in the industry and showcases the vast accomplishments in the energy sector. Hosted at the start of 2025, the awards shine a spotlight on the organisations and teams making the biggest difference in workforce development, engagement and technical innovation in 2024. 2024 winners include UK Power Networks, bp’s Thierno Abdourahmane Talla and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF).

9. Energy Efficiency Awards

Where: Hilton Birmingham Metropole, Birmingham, UK

When: 11 October 2024

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the 2024 instalment of the Energy Efficiency Awards recognises success, innovation and ethics across the field. The annual event seeks to emphasise the work of great innovators in energy and how vital it is to save the resource to help the environment and drive down energy bills. Energy Efficiency Awards nominees and winners are at the sharp end setting out to achieve these goals and are often the unsung heroes of the industry.

8. Global Energy Awards

Where: TBC

When: TBC

Following a bumper celebration in 2023 marking 25 years of the awards, S&P Global, for the last quarter of a century, has been recognising the energy sector’s exponential growth and rapid progress. With a host of leaders coming together in the wake of large energy events like COP, the Global Energy Awards aims to gather the industry to acknowledge the companies and individuals working on the crucial, innovative and practicable solutions that will solve problems.

7. Women in Nuclear Awards — Nuclear Future

Where: WiN Global Annual Conference, Mexico

When: 28 October to 1 November 2024

Boasting a series of events across the world, WiN Global is a dynamic and evolving not-for-profit organisation, established in the 1990s, with a network that continues to grow thanks to the support, dedication and commitment of its members. The events were established to honour and celebrate those delivering inspiring, meaningful and impactful outcomes for the non-profit, inclusion and diversity areas and the nuclear sector as a whole. The WiN Global Awards acknowledges the key contributions of individuals under 40 with its prestigious WiN Global Nuclear Future Award, showcasing their outstanding commitment to this corner of the energy sector.

6. European Sustainable Energy Awards (EUSEW Awards)

Where: Policy Conference, Brussels, Belgium

When: 11 June 2024

The EUSEW Awards recognises outstanding individuals and projects for driving forward Europe’s decarbonisation, with finalists selected by the awards’ high-level jury and decided by a public vote in three categories: innovation, local energy action and women in energy. Not just celebrating the outstanding achievements of individuals across the continent, winners and finalists receive added visibility for their work which, in turn, supports their future endeavours.

5. Global Water Awards

Where: Sofitel London Heathrow, London, UK

When: 16 April 2024

Each year, the coveted Global Water Awards are presented at the Global Water Summit. The awards were established in 2006 by Global Water Intelligence and recognise the most important achievements in the international water industry within several categories and reward those initiatives in the water, wastewater and desalination sectors that are moving the industry forward through improved operating performance, innovative technology adoption and sustainable financial models. Winners are voted for by Global Water Intelligence and Water Desalination Report subscribers, which means the victors’ success reflects the views of the international water community.

4. Energy Risk Awards

Where: Energy Risk USA, Texas, USA

When: 16 May 2024

Recognising excellence across global commodities markets, the Energy Risk Awards showcases those who demonstrate not only optimal risk mitigation skills but also creativity and innovation in adapting to change and grasping new opportunities. With commodities markets at the intersection of many trends, including increased geopolitical risk, long-term climate risk and advancing technology, the awards applaud those that prosper under extraordinary market conditions and have made significant contributions to research providers.

3. Global Good Awards

Where: BMA House, London, UK

When: 24 October 2024

Armed with the slogan ‘rewarding actions, not aims’, the Global Good Awards celebrates 10 years in 2024 and recognises individuals and businesses over a variety of categories, including waste reduction and minimisation, game-changing innovation and educational excellence. Capgemini said the Global Good Awards ‘stand out in their clear aspiration to drive positive change’. They were founded in 2015 to reward businesses, NGOs, charities and social enterprises - regardless of size - that are blazing the trail for purpose-driven sustainability and ethical leadership.

2. Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards

Where: Worldwide

When: 3 April