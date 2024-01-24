Top 10: Sustainability & Energy Events 2024
From London to Tokyo, New York to Rotterdam, these energy-focused events are set to draw in the world’s top businesses and their leaders to put the wheels of action in motion against the climate crisis and other major threats to the energy sector and wider world as a result.
The latter part of last year saw one of the world’s most pivotal sustainability events to date, COP28. The event saw world leaders take urgent action and decide on the transition away from fossil fuels and towards renewables and energy efficiency.
And that momentum shows no sign of slowing down. 2024 brings a wealth of forums, events, conferences and programmes which will unite leaders across energy to talk about the industry’s hottest topics, share insight and guidance and tackle some of the most pressing challenges to date.
Across this Top 10, made up of events both held in person and streamed online, we showcase some of the gatherings set to be the most impactful, productive and game-changing.
10. SGGE
When? 25-27 February
Where? Nha Trang, Vietnam
The sixth international on smart grid and green energy, SGGE 2024, like its previous iterations, fosters communication between researchers, practitioners and businesses working across scientific areas and elements of energy, especially with a green focus, with a main focus to improve smart grid and green energy technology and techniques. The organisers behind SGGE call the annual conference the best opportunity to reach the largest assemblage of participants from this specific community of energy aficionados.
9. AOG Expo
When? 13-15 March
Where? Perth, Australia
Australasian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference (AOG Expo) is a significant event for the oil and gas industry in Perth, Australia’s oil and gas epicentre. Put together by AOG Energy, which has more than 40 years of experience in this field, AOG Expo unites the entire supply chain across this sector to drive its success in Australia. Held at Perth Convention & Exhibition Centre, the conference is established as a place to network and thought-share, discover products and innovations and gain further industry knowledge on areas such as supply, collaboration, subsea, hydrogen and renewables.
8. World Utilities Congress
When? 9-11 September
Where? Abu Dhabi, UAE
Hosted at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the World Utilities Congress is an international platform that serves as a mutual ground for global energy leaders, policymakers, innovators and industry professionals from across the power & water utilities value chain. At the congress, major trends and challenges shaping the industry will be voiced and discussed as utilities worldwide work together to deliver secure, sustainable and affordable energy. The latest innovations and solutions for the sector will be on display here, with exhibitionists and speakers alike engaging in discussion about decarbonisation and the industry’s future.
7. Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition
When? 3-5 June
Where? Tokyo, Japan
Reflecting Japan's role in the global energy landscape, the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition provides insights into the country's energy policies and innovations, reshaping Japan’s own energy landscape to provide energy security and flexibility of supply. The exhibition debuted in 2023 and returns this year to showcase some of the latest global innovations and technologies playing a pivotal role in Japan's decarbonisation efforts. More than 4,000 attendees and 150 exhibiting companies will convene to discuss LNG and gas, hydrogen and ammonia, low-carbon solutions, shipping, future mobility and innovation and start-ups in the industry.
6. Reuters Global Energy Transition 2024
When? 25-27 June
Where? New York, USA (venue TBA)
United in the fact that no one country, business or leader can deliver a shift to a low-carbon economy alone, Reuters Global Energy Transition 2024 is billed as a trusted voice in the energy transition. Its June event will see more than 750 world-leading energy, finance, corporate and government executives across energy, finance, corporate and government sectors to reconstruct sectoral partnerships, mobilise green capital and deliver a secure, resilient,and accelerated global transition. Its four main actionable themes — navigate evolving regulation, mitigate risk and deliver growth, assemble your transition toolkit and collaborate for a just transition — aim to unite individuals and businesses in the pursuit of a common vision and goal.
5. World Hydrogen Summit
When? 13-15 May
Where? Rotterdam, the Netherlands
Taking place at Rotterdam Ahoy, the World Hydrogen Summit is the largest hydrogen-dedicated event in the world. Part of the SEC World Hydrogen Series facilitates and encourages continual commitment and partnership to facilitate the official global springboard for hydrogen deals and project developments. A core part of this year’s event is the surging expansion of the sector as hydrogen takes centre stage, with global energy leaders and government representatives gathering at the summit to drive forward hydrogen businesses and enable the energy transition world-wide to reach 2030 and 2050 climate goals.
4. ADIPEC
When? 11-14 November
Where? Abu Dhabi, UAE
Another key energy event held in the UAE’s capital, the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) unites the energy industry through people, policy, technology and capital, to ensure a just and efficient energy transition. Following on from the success of its 2023 exhibition, 2024 will see visitors connect and share knowledge across 16 exhibition halls, where more than 2,200 exhibiting companies — including 54 NOCs, IOCs, NECs and IECs and 30 exhibiting country pavilions — will be based. Stakeholders from the likes of business, finance, technology, government, academia and wider society get involved at ADIPEC as they plan a journey toward decarbonisation and net-zero.
3. World Energy Congress
When? 22-25 April
Where? Rotterdam, the Netherlands
This year held at the Rotterdam Ahoy, the World Energy Congress has a 100-year history and is regarded industry-wide as the most prestigious and influential event driving energy transitions. Across the last century, the congress has made the most of the collective power of the world’s energy community to turn thought and inspiration into action and meaningful change for the future of energy. A staggering 18,000 plus attendees join more than 5,000 delegates across the four-day event to challenge current thinking and forge new coorporations, foster visionary and innovative thinking and share their learnings and best practice.
2. Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
When? 6-7 March
Where? London, UK
The little sister of Sustainability LIVE, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero is a spin off built on Sustainability LIVE’s strong, four-year foundation and industry-wide prestige in providing award-winning and meaningful insights and discussions. The same quality will apply to the net zero-centric event, which will see BizClik bring to the London stage the leading global voices part of the net zero transition.
Following Sustainability LIVE’s format, the two-day event at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre will bring C-level executives from the world’s leading and largest companies to address the challenges and opportunities in the journey to net zero and deliver strategies, innovations and collaborative efforts that are driving the change.
1. Sustainability LIVE London
When? 10-11 September
Where? London, UK
Streamed to thousands of professionals worldwide from the Business Design Centre in London, the fourth instalment of Sustainability LIVE brings together some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies for a two-day, multi-track conference programme. The sustainability conference, hosted by BizClik and voted number-one in the world, follows the sold-out show in 2023, returning to the same iconic venue and is anticipated to draw more than 8,000 in-person and virtual attendees.
New for 2024, this year’s event will introduce the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards for the very first time. The 12-category awards are a prestigious platform to recognise, celebrate and shine a light on the individuals, teams and organisations that are role-models industry-wide and inspiring positive change towards a more sustainable future. Submissions for the awards will be judged by a prestigious lineup of sustainability champions, including Adam Elman, Head of EMEA Sustainability at Google EMEA.
Throughout the year, BizClik will be bringing three further Sustainability LIVE events to different geographies with regional variations: Sustainability LIVE Singapore on 19 March, Sustainability LIVE Dubai on 14 May and Sustainability LIVE New York on 3 and 4 June.
