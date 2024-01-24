Top 10: Sustainability & Energy Events 2024

And that momentum shows no sign of slowing down. 2024 brings a wealth of forums, events, conferences and programmes which will unite leaders across energy to talk about the industry’s hottest topics, share insight and guidance and tackle some of the most pressing challenges to date.

Across this Top 10, made up of events both held in person and streamed online, we showcase some of the gatherings set to be the most impactful, productive and game-changing.

10. SGGE

When? 25-27 February

Where? Nha Trang, Vietnam

The sixth international on smart grid and green energy, SGGE 2024, like its previous iterations, fosters communication between researchers, practitioners and businesses working across scientific areas and elements of energy, especially with a green focus, with a main focus to improve smart grid and green energy technology and techniques. The organisers behind SGGE call the annual conference the best opportunity to reach the largest assemblage of participants from this specific community of energy aficionados.

9. AOG Expo

When? 13-15 March

Where? Perth, Australia

Australasian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference (AOG Expo) is a significant event for the oil and gas industry in Perth, Australia’s oil and gas epicentre. Put together by AOG Energy, which has more than 40 years of experience in this field, AOG Expo unites the entire supply chain across this sector to drive its success in Australia. Held at Perth Convention & Exhibition Centre, the conference is established as a place to network and thought-share, discover products and innovations and gain further industry knowledge on areas such as supply, collaboration, subsea, hydrogen and renewables.

8. World Utilities Congress

When? 9-11 September

Where? Abu Dhabi, UAE