Making the most of a time where women worldwide are celebrated, Energy Digital is publishing a special series of Top 10s throughout March that shines a spotlight on a collection of phenomenal women making waves across the energy sector.
Covering three geographies — the UK and Europe, US and APAC — these Top 10s will champion the best of the best from around the world, including CEOs, CTOs, CFOs, CPOs, CSOs and CSCOs.
This comes as BizClik launches a variety of Top 100 Women supplements in 2024 across major titles – Sustainability, Procurement, Supply Chain, Technology and FinTech.
An annual commemoration, BizClik first launched the Top 100 Women series in 2021 as part of its mission to celebrate the Top 100 Women, first in FinTech, Supply Chain and Technology.
Featuring influential executives from the likes of SLB, Chevron and Duke Energy, discover who features in the Top 10 Women in Energy in the US.
10. Vicki Hollub
Role: President and CEO
Company: Oxy
Location: Houston, Texas
With a career at Oxy spanning four decades, Hollub has been in the company’s top job for eight years. She has held a variety of management and technical positions throughout her tenure, with her roles taking her across three continents, including positions in the US, Russia, Venezuela and Ecuador. Now based out of Houston, she also has a variety of other energy responsibilities — including serving on the board of the American Petroleum Institute, being the Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Oil and Gas Community and as a member of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative — solidifying her place as a leading force of the US’ energy sector.
9. Bonnie S. Black
Role: EVP, Technology and Operations Support
Company: Pioneer
Location: Irving, Texas
Black has been a trailblazer of the oil and gas industry for more than quarter of a century, and is bold in working to break down barriers in an industry she affectionately refers to as a challenging yet rewarding space. She joined Pioneer in 2007 as HSE Manager for the Alaska asset team and the variety of roles she’s held have taken her across the US to the likes of Alaska. She is guided in her journey across the energy sector by the belief that embracing the unknown leads to unexpected and rewarding results.
8. Lynn J. Good
Role: Chair, President and CEO
Company: Duke Energy
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Hailed among the Most Powerful Women in Business and The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women by Forbes Magazine, Good has headed up Duke Energy since 2013. Under her leadership, Duke Energy is delivering one of the US’ largest clean energy transitions all while maintaining reliability and affordability for its customers. Good’s sharp focus on Duke executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to achieve its ambitious climate goals — at least a 50% carbon reduction by 2030, 80% by 2040 and net-zero by 2050 for electricity generation — is clear, and, under her leadership, the company has made substantial investments in solar energy, modernising the power grid and natural gas infrastructure.
7. Ann Janssen
Role: EVP & CFO
Company: EOG Resources
Location: Houston, Texas
New to the role at the start of 2024, Janssen’s position as EVP & CFO sees her as a driving force at the helm of EOG. She has worked for the company for almost three decades across a variety of roles, including SVP & Chief Accounting Officer and VP Accounting. Noted as a “proven leader” at EOG by CEO Ezra Yacob, she is applauded as one to demonstrate exceptional management and technical leadership thanks to her years of strong performance across the company, which Yacob states exemplifies EOG's culture and track record of success.
6. Dr Katharina Beumelburg
Role: Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer
Company: SLB
Location: Houston, Texas
Passionate about working on the big challenges of our time, particularly the global energy transition, Beumelburg is a transformative leader, developing her workforce through empowerment and trust. She joined SLB as its Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer in 2021 and, since assuming her role, has been instrumental to SLB being the first company in the energy services industry to announce a 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target inclusive of Scope 3 emissions. She is a seasoned energy industry executive, having previously worked for Siemens in its Gas and Power and Hydrogen Solutions businesses in Germany as well as sitting on the board of Hydrogen Europe.
5. Kimberly S. Greene
Role: Chairman, President and CEO
Company: Georgia Power
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
A strong voice in the energy sector, Greene is a respected thought leader and advocate for the future of energy. She is celebrated in her relentless pursuit of industry-wide safety, having been awarded the Edison Electric Institutes’ inaugural Thomas F. Farrell, II Safety Leadership and Innovation Award her significant contributions to improving safety in the utility industry. With a career in energy and utilities spanning more than 30 years, she has worked her way up from a fossil and nuclear power generation station engineer taking on a diverse and challenging array of roles across Southern Company and its subsidiaries. Outside her work with Georgia Power, Greene serves on the board of directors for Valero Energy Corporation and is a distinguished member of the Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame.
4. Rebecca J. Kujawa
Role: President and CEO
Company: NextEra Energy Resources
Location: Palm Beach, Florida
Heading up a clean energy leader widely regarded as one of the largest wholesale generators of electric power in the US, Kujawa joined NextEra Energy in 2007 in NextEra Energy Marketing and has held various business and finance roles across NextEra functions in the years since. Her time at NextEra has seen her hold a variety of leadership positions, including President, Director and CFO.
3. Pragati Mathur
Role: Chief Digital and Information Officer
Company: ConocoPhillips
Location: Houston, Texas
With more than 25 years of IT leadership and digital transformation experience with global companies across various industries behind her, Mathur began to apply her expertise to the energy sector when she joined ConocoPhillips in 2021. She has previously been CTO at Staples and had before held executive roles at Biogen, Boeing and General Motors. She is an advocate for women in typically male-dominated industries and works to leverage her position to inspire the next generation, whether that be through inspirational speeches and sharing career advice or by being a thought leader in areas such as driving ESG and how digital enables sustainability.
2. Eimear P. Bonner
Role: VP & CTO
Company: Chevron
Location: Houston, Texas
Bonner is committed to creating an environment where leading technical experts can innovate, scale technical solutions and team across the enterprise to tackle the most complex problems of the energy system evolution. Her background in chemical and petroleum engineering powers her commitment to shaping the energy industry to be a better place, whether that be by developing strong leaders, promoting diversity and inclusion or facilitating technology breakthroughs. She has worked for Chevron across a number of geographies — including Scotland, Thailand, Kazakhstan and the US — in her 25 years with the company. Outside of Chevron, Bonner is a Member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and Women’s Global Leadership Conference.
1. Kathryn A. Mikells
Role: SVP and CFO
Company: ExxonMobil
Location: Irving, Texas
Joining ExxonMovil in 2021, Mikells became not only the first female member of the company’s Management Committee but its first external hire. She was celebrated in last year’s Fortune list of the most powerful women in business, coming in at number 50. Despite 40% of new leaders failing in their first 18 months, Mikells has bucked that trend and soared, establishing herself as a key leader in the energy industry. Armed with deep experience in finance, she has demonstrated a deep understanding of finance in the energy industry and is well-equipped to navigate complex financial landscapes inherent to the energy sector.
