Honeywell Hydrocracking Tech Revolutionises SAF Production

Honeywell’s all-new Fischer-Tropsch (FT) Unicracking technology takes liquids and waxes from processed biomass – like leftovers from crops, wood waste or food scraps – to produce SAF.

This format complies with stringent aviation industry standards, all while boasting a lesser environmental impact.

“As demand for SAF continues to grow, the aviation industry is challenged by limited supplies of traditional SAF feedstocks such as vegetable oils, animal fats and waste oils,” says Ken West, President and CEO of Honeywell Energy and Sustainability Solutions.

“When combined with the existing Fischer-Tropsch process, our new technology will expand the feedstock options available in the industry to sources that are more plentiful, ultimately helping improve our customers’ ability to produce SAF.”