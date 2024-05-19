Shell Aviation & Emirates Boost SAF Use at Heathrow

The Emirates story started in 1985 when the company launched operations with just two aircraft. Today, it flies the world’s biggest fleets of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, offering its customers the comforts of the latest and most efficient wide-body aircraft in the skies.



Emirates has been active in the UK since 1987 and currently operates 131 weekly flights out of Heathrow Airport, situated just outside of London.

At Heathrow, Emirates has taken delivery of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from Shell Aviation in a bid to reduce emissions. More than 3,000 metric tonnes of SAF will be supplied into the fuelling infrastructure network of the UK’s largest airport until the end of summer 2024.

This is the first time the airline will be using SAF to power some of its flights at London Heathrow and represents the largest volume of SAF it has purchased to date. In its neat form, SAF can reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to using conventional jet fuel.