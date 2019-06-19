Article
Emirates announces commitment to reducing single-use plastics on its flights

June 19, 2019
The Dubai-based airline, Emirates, has announced its commitment to reducing the amount of single-use plastics used on its flights.

The company introduced eco-friendly paper straws to its operations on 1 June this year.

Following its work with various long-term sustainability initiatives, the company is finding alternatives to many of the single-use plastic items it offers during flights.

In August the firm will provide a paper alternative to the plastic bags used for Inflight Retail purchases.

Through its initiatives, Emirates will save around 81.7mn items of single-use plastic from landfill per annum.

The firm is also looking into recycling initiatives, with trials being conducted on the flights.

Emirates is segregating around 3 tonnes of plastics from 150,000 bottles each month to be recycled rather than sent to landfill.

