Emirates announces commitment to reducing single-use plastics on its flights
The Dubai-based airline, Emirates, has announced its commitment to reducing the amount of single-use plastics used on its flights.
The company introduced eco-friendly paper straws to its operations on 1 June this year.
Following its work with various long-term sustainability initiatives, the company is finding alternatives to many of the single-use plastic items it offers during flights.
SEE ALSO:
-
Morgan Stanley aims to reduce 50mn tons of plastic waste by 2030
-
Smurfit Kappa partners with Plastic Soup Foundation to address sustainable packaging
-
Waste2Tricity to develop UK’s first plastic to hydrogen facility
-
In August the firm will provide a paper alternative to the plastic bags used for Inflight Retail purchases.
Through its initiatives, Emirates will save around 81.7mn items of single-use plastic from landfill per annum.
The firm is also looking into recycling initiatives, with trials being conducted on the flights.
Emirates is segregating around 3 tonnes of plastics from 150,000 bottles each month to be recycled rather than sent to landfill.