Is Volcanic Ash an Answer to Efficient Solar Energy Storage?

Its bright minds say volcanic ash has a rare combination of useful properties which can revolutionise efficient solar energy storage.

Why is energy storage so important?

A crucial element to the renewables rollout, energy storage allows energy produced during optimal conditions — often when demand for power is low — to be deployed when needed. Balancing the swings in power generation from the likes of wind and solar facilities, it allows energy produced here to be brought online in line with customer needs, ensuring efficiency and lack of waste.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts installed storage capacity will reach more than 270GW by 2026. This growth is being accelerated thanks to the need to utilise and integrate variable renewable energy (VRE) into power systems.

In recent weeks, the Group of Seven (G7) committed to expanding global energy storage to 1,500GW, six times the capacity currently available. This, it says, will help the world meet its goal of tripling renewables capacity by 2030.

