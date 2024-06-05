Celebrating World Environment Day: ‘Our Land, Our Future’

The annual marking of World Environment Day revolves around raising awareness and encouraging action for the protection of the planet.

World Environment Day 2024

With the World Environment Day platform inspiring positive change across more than 150 countries, 5 June is an annual celebration of environmental action and the power of governments, businesses and individuals to create a more sustainable world.

In the words of the UN, World Environment Day “puts a global spotlight on the pressing environmental challenges of our times”.

The diplomatic and political international organisation says the annual commemoration of World Environment Day day has become the largest global platform for environmental outreach, with millions of people from across the world engaging to protect the planet, with it celebrating 50 years since its inception in 2023.

Speaking on World Environment Day, Kelly Becker, President UK & Ireland at Schneider Electric said: “It is undeniable – the climate crisis is urgent. Now, with the estimated cost of the crisis between US$1.7tn and US$3.1tn per year by 2050, decarbonisation must be at the top of our agendas.

“But, there’s already plenty to be optimistic about this World Environment Day. For example, businesses are realising the tangible benefits to the environment and to business growth.