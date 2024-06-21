Viasat’s Enhanced Hybrid Network to Benefit Energy Sector

Available later in 2023, this service aims to deliver flexible, fully managed communications to meet diverse energy customer needs.

Communications supporting the future of energy

The new service from Viasat Energy Services provides oil and gas operators, drilling contractors and service companies with LEO connectivity. It allows for the use of advanced industry innovations — such as VR-powered drones for remote asset monitoring and inspection — to enhance enhancing both safety and operational reliability.



Lee Ahlstrom, President of Viasat Energy Services, said: “Serving customers exceptionally well is our North Star – no matter the underlying technology to get there. Our energy customers are looking to solve complex challenges and operate more safely, efficiently and sustainably. Our services are designed to make that happen.