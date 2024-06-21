Viasat’s Enhanced Hybrid Network to Benefit Energy Sector
Global satellite communications leader Viasat has launched a groundbreaking service for remote oil and gas operators through its Energy Services division.
Revolutionising oil and gas operations, Viasat’s new offering seamlessly integrates Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite capacity with Viasat’s existing multi-orbit and terrestrial networks, significantly boosting the enterprise-grade connectivity available to the energy industry.
Available later in 2023, this service aims to deliver flexible, fully managed communications to meet diverse energy customer needs.
Communications supporting the future of energy
The new service from Viasat Energy Services provides oil and gas operators, drilling contractors and service companies with LEO connectivity. It allows for the use of advanced industry innovations — such as VR-powered drones for remote asset monitoring and inspection — to enhance enhancing both safety and operational reliability.
Lee Ahlstrom, President of Viasat Energy Services, said: “Serving customers exceptionally well is our North Star – no matter the underlying technology to get there. Our energy customers are looking to solve complex challenges and operate more safely, efficiently and sustainably. Our services are designed to make that happen.
“This enhanced hybrid network service offering will allow customers to improve operational efficiency and support their most advanced digital transformation efforts in the future.”
Underscoring the company’s commitment to the energy sector, Lee says that Viasat recognises the challenges that energy companies face and is dedicated to providing solutions that help them overcome these obstacles.
By offering a hybrid network service, Viasat is enabling energy companies to leverage the latest technologies and improve their operations. This is particularly important as the industry continues to evolve and adopt digital transformation strategies.
A commitment to innovation industry-wide
So, how does Viasat’s technology — and that of other satellite communications providers — benefit the energy industry?
Here are a few examples:
- Provides robust, high-speed and reliable communication for remote operations including offshore wind farms, which can be located far from shore in harsh and challenging environments
- Supports cloud-based computing and other digital tools for enhanced operational efficiency
- Provides safety improvements through use of the likes of VR-powered drones for remote asset monitoring and inspection and reduces the need for on-site personnel, enhancing overall safety
- Offers comprehensive managed service from installation to maintenance and allows energy companies to focus on core operations without worrying about communication infrastructure
- Facilitates the use of advanced technologies such as AI and ML and supports energy companies in their digital transformation initiatives
- Implements cybersecurity expertise and ensures secure and reliable network infrastructure
- Delivers a secure and dependable communication service which, in turn, supports the continuous operation of critical energy infrastructure
- Offers flexible services tailored to meet the unique needs of individual energy providers.
The rise of remote operations in the offshore energy industry exacerbates the importance of this and the means by which these offerings are refined.
Offshore operations on the rise
This upward trend underscores the importance of remote communication technology and how renewable operations — particularly when it comes to offshore wind facilities — are so well underpinned by these innovations.
Hybrid network services, like that offered by Viasat, are significant to the prosperity of the energy industry. Robust and reliable connectivity enables energy companies to utilise advanced technologies and improve their operations as well as meeting the ever-evolving needs of the energy sector.
