Workrise reports challenges facing the oil & gas industry

As the energy transition accelerates, the oil and gas industry faces inspection and criticism, whilst the global energy crisis turns to it for support.

A new benchmark study commissioned by Workrise in partnership with NewtonX reports on the current state of the oil and gas supply chain. It features responses from leaders ranging from C-level executives to managers with regional scope across the supply chain, operations, logistics, and finance departments from both oil and gas operators and their suppliers, offering insight on the industry day to day.

Challenges facing oil and gas companies

Despite robust earnings in Q1 and Q2 2023, the industry faces unprecedented challenges. The confluence of geopolitics, manufacturing downturns, and declining investments spell a turbulent future, with one leader from a major US natural gas company summarising the general feeling that resistance to change is throttling the industry's potential:

“We have an industry that doesn't like to change. We find things we're good at and we like to do the same thing over and over. There's a lot of reluctance to think outside the box or challenge anything. I would say that we don't have anyone that's consistently advocating for change.”