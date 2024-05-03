Microsoft & Brookfield Sign World’s Biggest Clean Power Deal

Starting in 2026, Brookfield will facilitate more than 10.5 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, the equivalent of 10 nuclear power plants.

More details about the partnership have not been disclosed.

“We want to use our influence and purchasing power to create lasting positive impact for all electricity consumers,” Microsoft’s General Manager for Renewables Adrian Anderson told the Financial Times.

A landmark renewable energy deal

Said to be eight times larger than the previous single biggest corporate renewable electricity purchase agreement, according to Brookfield, this deal will focus primarily on solar and wind power generation, with ‘new or impactful zero-emission energy generation technologies’ also included.

This is an unsurprising move for Microsoft, as it is one of the world’s largest corporate buyers of renewable energy. It currently has more than 20GW of renewable energy under contract.

In 2021, it ranked among the top green power users thanks to its harnessing of small-hydro, wind and solar power resources which powered the entirety of its 6.7bn kWh electricity use.

Microsoft has more than 5GW of data centre capacity in operation and expects to add 1GW of server power over the next six months, followed by 1.5GW of new data centre capacity in the first half of 2025.

James Phillips, Director of Global PPA and Origination at Brookfield, said of the landmark deal with Microsoft: “Through the global framework agreement, Brookfield and Microsoft will contract over 10GW of new build renewable capacity in the US and Europe before 2030. We have huge plans to build on our existing c.33 GW of global renewable operating assets, and it's partnerships like this that will make it happen.”