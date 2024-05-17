BayWa r.e.: Floating Offshore Wind is Revolutionising Energy

But how is floating offshore wind changing the renewable energy game?

Floating offshore wind farms

Because wind power is stronger at sea than on land, the development of offshore wind has grown exponentially in recent years. However, McKinsey reported at the end of 2023 that wind — like solar — has seen a decline in growth in Europe and the US, with momentum slowing down.

Most of offshore’s history has seen turbines affixed to permanent, anchored structures, meaning they had to be located somewhat close to shore and away from deep, complex seabed locations.

But that is being overhauled thanks to the advent of floating structures, which wind turbines can on platforms upon. These structures are anchored to the seabed by means of flexible chains and steel cables.

This development in the offshore wind space opens the door to sites further from land where there is higher wind potential.

Floating offshore wind poses a potentially low environmental impact as well as ease of manufacture and installation, this is because floating turbines and platforms can be built and assembled on land before being towed to the installation site.

BayWa r.e and Elicio’s Pennavel project