Global Wind Day: How Wind is Powering a Greener Future
Global Wind Day highlights the immense potential of wind energy in driving a sustainable future.
Also called World Wind Day, the annual marking of the event — organised by WindEurope and GWEC — on 15 June brings a focus to the celebration of wind energy, allowing for the exchanging of information about its power and the possibilities it holds in driving meaningful change.
Serving as a reminder of the crucial role wind power plays in reducing greenhouse gas emissions — combating climate change and transitioning to a cleaner, more resilient energy system — Global Wind Day is growing increasingly important.
This aligns with the dual challenges of environmental degradation alongside energy security. With this in mind, wind energy emerges as an answer and sustainable way forward, offering a renewable, abundant and increasingly cost-effective source of power.
Harnessing the power of wind
“Renewable energy represents a vital pillar for greenhouse gas emissions reduction,” said Mohamed Bousseta, Director General of Green Energy Park and Directeur Innovate for Industry at its creator, Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) in Morocco. “At UM6P, we recognise its significance in driving the transition towards a greener future.
“The potential of renewable energy extends far beyond its environmental benefits — it offers a reliable and renewable energy source with vast untapped potential. As a research-focused university, UM6P co-created the Green Energy Park, a unique platform in Africa for research and development in renewable energy. Through this project, UM6P joins Morocco’s efforts to be at the forefront of this transformative journey towards a more sustainable tomorrow.
“As we harness the power of the wind, we’re not just investing in clean energy, we’re investing in the resilience and sustainability of communities worldwide.”
Mohamed’s sentiments for the African continent are shared in Europe by Damien Zachlod, Managing Director for the UK at German firm EnBW Generation.
“To have a successful energy transition, we will need wind power,” he said. “Offshore wind energy plays a vital role in the green transformation of the UK’s energy supply – it’s indispensable to the mix.
“The UK is home to over a third of the world’s offshore wind farms, with several new projects underway which are set to provide enough energy to power six million British homes.
“Not only does offshore wind have the potential to provide millions of households with electricity but will assist a just transition to propel the UK forward as a global energy leader.”
Stateside, Jonah Smith, Vice President, ESG Strategy & Programs at IBM, applies the technology giant’s expertise and technologies like AI and sustainability software to projects around the world focused on sustainability topics, including clean energy.
Seeing IBM as a catalyst that helps the world work more sustainably through its suite of solutions, Jonah’s backing of the synergy between technology and energy for a more efficient energy suture also underpins how it helps meet the energy needs and overcome the challenges of those most at risk to environmental threats.
He said: “Technology plays an important role in harnessing the potential of clean energy. It’s also important to prioritise just and equitable access to technologies, energy information and resources for communities, enabling informed decision-making and participation in the energy transition.
"At IBM, we believe in the power of technology to tackle these issues while serving communities.”
