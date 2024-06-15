Global Wind Day: How Wind is Powering a Greener Future

Serving as a reminder of the crucial role wind power plays in reducing greenhouse gas emissions — combating climate change and transitioning to a cleaner, more resilient energy system — Global Wind Day is growing increasingly important.

This aligns with the dual challenges of environmental degradation alongside energy security. With this in mind, wind energy emerges as an answer and sustainable way forward, offering a renewable, abundant and increasingly cost-effective source of power.

Harnessing the power of wind

“Renewable energy represents a vital pillar for greenhouse gas emissions reduction,” said Mohamed Bousseta, Director General of Green Energy Park and Directeur Innovate for Industry at its creator, Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) in Morocco. “At UM6P, we recognise its significance in driving the transition towards a greener future.