bp and EnBW raise stakes in ScotWind leasing round
Hot on the heels of ScottishPower and Shell's windfarm application in the ScotWind leasing round run by Crown Estate Scotland, bp has teamed up with German utility group EnBW to propose installing 2.9GW of capacity.
bp, pledging £10 billion in investment, would use its integrated business model to invest in net zero industries, including green hydrogen production and accelerate the expansion of Scotland’s EV charging network, as bidders are being assessed on their supply chain development plans. Aberdeen would be the main beneficiary.
"We want to harness the clean power from Scotland’s offshore wind and use our capabilities as an integrated energy company to accelerate the country’s EV charging network, build its hydrogen offering and strengthen its supporting infrastructure, including ports and harbours," said Dev Sanyal, bp’s executive vice president for gas and low carbon.
bp and EnBW would also invest in a new skills capability accelerator developed by energy consultancy Xodus which will provide on-the-job project experience and formal learning. The five-year, multi-million financial commitment includes creating entry-level energy transition roles, and the reskilling of hundreds of oil and gas workers, graduates and technicians with renewable sector capabilities. bp and EnBW have launched a bespoke online portal for the Scottish engineering and supply sector to participate.
bp, EnBW and Forth Ports have already signed a Heads of Terms agreement with a financial commitment that will supplement Forth Ports’ £40million investment in their planned Renewables Hub at the Port of Leith.
Dr. Georg Stamatelopoulos, chief operating officer of generation and trading at EnBW said its bid combines established competence in offshore wind and bp’s leading North Sea experience.
"EnBW will bring its engineering know-how and track record as one of the leading offshore wind developers into the Scottish market," he said. “We are very keen to successfully further develop this project. Last year, we completed the largest German offshore wind project and are very confident in dealing with the complexity of this industry. With this background, we are looking forward to supporting a clean energy future for Scotland."
Earlier this year, bp and EnBW entered the UK’s offshore wind power sector, forming a 50-50 joint venture to jointly develop and operate two leases in the Irish Sea that offer a combined potential generating capacity of 3GW.
EnBW is beefing up its renewables profile after grappling with profitability at its coal-fired power plants, recognising impairment losses of around €950 million in the Sustainable Generation Infrastructure segment. Offshore wind farms have also been impacted (about €250 million), which the company attributes to the accelerated feed-in tariff model (operators are paid a higher initial subsidy than under the basic model, but for eight years instead of 12).
bp has a partnership with Equinor to develop offshore wind projects in the US, including projects with a planned potential 4.4GW generating capacity. Onshore in the US, bp operates nine wind assets across the country and has a gross generating capacity of 1.7GW.
Good Energy 'unanimously rejects' Ecotricity offer
Good Energy has rejected Ecotricity's all-cash offer of 340p per share, its third approach in a month.
A Good Energy statement said the Board's preliminary reasons for rejecting the possible offer are "it is inadequate and fundamentally undervalues the Group and fails to recognise the intrinsic value of the Group's shares".
Good Energy's shareholders "are not being offered anything like a full premium" for giving up control of their company. it added. Ecotricity's possible offer represents a premium of just 10.6% over the price of the Company's shares on July 9, and a premium of just 26.6% over the volume weighted average price of the company's shares over the last 3 months. Ecotricity raised its holding in Good Energy to just under 25% in 2016.
Will Whitehorn, Chair of Good Energy, said: "Good Energy and its subsidiary Zap-Map have an extremely healthy, independent future focused on the best interests of our customers, employees and shareholders. We are committed to delivering growth for the exclusive benefit of our shareholders, not Ecotricity's."
Recently Ecotricity sold its Electric Highway national charging network for electric cars to GRIDSERVE last month, in a bid to "push new boundaries" in its green energy business, with innovations like Britain’s first Green Gasmill – a revolutionary process of making ‘natural gas’ for the grid simply from grass.
It will also bring forward a series of solar and battery storage projects to be built without government support, while expanding its Sky Mining facility – a world first carbon capture and storage process that turns atmospheric carbon dioxide into lab ground diamonds, known as Skydiamond.
In May, ScottishPower and Good Energy launched ‘Come Clean on Green,’ a joint manifesto calling on the Government and Ofgem to close loopholes in the energy retail market, following the publication by the independent Baringa consultancy of analysis that establishes the scale of greenwashing in the sector for the very first time.
Baringa’s analysis suggests that many current “renewable” energy tariffs provide little environmental benefit.
Before the pandemic, the renewables sector was already being transformed by a flood of money drawn to stable assets in a fast-growing market, reports SPG Global.
The crisis has reinforced investors' view of clean energy infrastructure such as wind and solar plants as safe harbours in the growing storm, but it is also raising questions about the viability of some owners and developers of clean energy projects, according to interviews with more than a dozen analysts and investors.
Utilities, infrastructure companies and other large players with the means to weather the crisis will likely come out of it in a position to tighten their grip on the renewables market in a post-pandemic world, setting the stage for more rapid expansion in the years ahead.
"A bigger company has better access to capital than a lot of small fragmented companies," said Christopher Mansfield, a partner at DIF Capital Partners and head of the firm's renewable energy investments. "I think the capital markets could become more efficient for renewables, which in the past has always been a bit of a bottleneck."