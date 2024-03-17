Watershed Workshop at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

Packed to the rafters with Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero attendees, climate software pioneers Watershed led a bustling workshop on supply chain decarbonisation.

Drawing in a crowd of eager participants, moderators Naina Khandelwal, Climate Advisor at Watershed and Watershed’s Head of Strategic Customer Success Christina Kopka led and moderated the session contributors through discussions delving into the depths of scaling decarbonisation efforts within supply chains.

What is Watershed?

Built on the conviction that companies play a critical role in securing the future of our planet, Watershed provides companies including Walmart, Stripe, Klarna and Spotify the tools to measure, report and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

It continues to pioneer how businesses and individuals have the ability to change the trajectory of climate change and how they can reorganise around the common goal of net zero emissions through innovation.

Watershed’s workshop at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero