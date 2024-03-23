Who is Greg Joiner, the new Head of Shell Energy?

The oil and gas supermajor’s Shell Energy sub-brand allows the business to work with customers on their decarbonisation journey by providing innovative, reliable, and cleaner energy solutions across a global portfolio of power, gas, environmental products and energy efficiency solutions for businesses and households.

Greg Joiner, Shell Energy’s new EVP

Greg’s Shell career stretches back to 2000, with the new EVP starting out as a Business Development Manager for Pulse Energy in Australia — playing a key role in its establishment, which was Shell’s early 2000s entry into electricity and gas retailing.

His plethora of roles across the business have taken him all over the world in the last three decades, with him holding positions in Australia as well as Singapore and the UK.

In more recent years, Greg was CEO of Shell Energy Australia and VP Renewables and Energy Solutions, handing over the reins to Tony Keeling so he could become Senior Vice President Shell Energy Europe & Emerging Markets Power. This role included overseeing Shell’s European power and gas including its renewable power generation, trading and marketing activities.

“I have now been with Shell for over 30 years,” Greg shared on LinkedIn. “I look forward to continuing to grow the integrated power, gas and energy solutions business, where our purpose is to power progress by providing more and cleaner energy solutions.”

Other moves and key happenings at Shell Energy

Tom Summers will continue to head Shell's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) trading business, Shell said. Shell’s LNG arm is the world's largest. In his role, Summers will report to Andrew Smith, President of Shell International Trading and Shipping.

Speaking at CERAWeek 2024, Shell CEO Wael Sawan said LNG will play a “critical role” in Shell's future, foreseeing that it will grow to around 20% of gas sales in the coming 15 to 20 years. Currently, it makes up around 13%.