Energy Highlights from Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero

“I want to congratulate you for the incredible effectiveness of the logistics – reliability of the technology, smoothness of the rehearsal, on-time start. I am going to many of those conferences and I must say that was one of the very best on that aspect.” — Virginie Helias, CSO, Procter & Gamble

“Speaking at Sustainability LIVE Net Zero was a real privilege. The opportunity to contribute to the sustainability discussion around digitalisation and AI with other industry veterans and thought leaders through an excellently curated event adds significant value to all participants looking to meet their net-zero goals and take advantage of the energy transition.” — Jonathan Lishawa, GM UK & Ireland, Sercomm

“I was privileged to speak at Sustainability LIVE's Net Zero 2024 event. BizClik and Sustainability Magazine have demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability and created a platform that fostered meaningful discussions and insights on achieving net zero targets. Their dedication to promoting sustainability initiatives is truly commendable, and I was honoured to be a part of such a well-executed event. Thank you for the opportunity to contribute to the important dialogue on sustainability.” — Emmeline Skelton, Head of Sustainability, ACCA

Upcoming BizClik Sustainability LIVE events