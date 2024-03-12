Energy Highlights from Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
Now Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero has come to an end, there is no better time to reflect on the success of the bumper two-day spectacular at the QEII Centre in London.
Hosted by sister title Sustainability Magazine on 6 and 7 March, Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero is the first event in BizClik’s Sustainability LIVE series with the core focus on net zero, the target of completely negating the emission of greenhouse gases.
At the event — which connected the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers — esteemed speakers shared their expertise and insights, enriching the sustainability discussion and shaping the future across industries with their passion and knowledge.
And with the event being net zero-centric, a whole host of the panels, keynotes, workshops and firesides across the two-day extravaganza touched on the key issues facing the energy industry today as it works toward a greener future.
The calibre of speakers and attendees supported the quality and success of the exhibition, with speakers including executives from the likes of Schneider Electric, Deloitte, Capgemini, General Motors, Polestar, Procter & Gamble, National Grid, NetApp, AWS and Arcadis.
Despite it being the inaugural net zero event, it also was the best attended virtually in BizClik history with thousands both tuning in around the world and packing out the QEII centre to watch and network in person.
Highlights for energy industry executives from Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
While the entire event saw interesting discussions across the sustainability sector, here are some key sessions that will spark the interest of energy professionals.
Highlights on the subject of energy across Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero include:
- Energy Traceability: Unveiling the Essential Role of Traceability in Sustainability and Energy Transition
Adam Karnama, CSO at Cognizant
Keynote | Day 1 | Stage 1 | 12:00 - 12:25
Watch here
In this keynote, Cognizant’s Adam Karnama explores the dynamic intersections of traceability, sustainability and energy transition in shaping a more resilient and efficient future.
- Fueling the Future of Sustainable Aviation
Susanne Bouma, Head of Partnerships and Programs at Neste and Hugo Kanters, Managing Director, Global Head Aviation Finance at ING
Fireside | Day 1 | Stage 1 | 13:30 - 14:00
Watch here
Exploring innovative solutions and partnerships driving sustainable practices in the aviation industry, Neste’s Susanne Bouma and Hugo Kanters of ING discuss the topical subject of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and what the future of this resource has in store.
- The Scope 3 Forum
Mark Jones, CSO at THG, Javier López Gómez, Global Head of Corporate Sustainability at SGS and Patrick Linigham, CSO at Clyde & Co LLP
Panel | Day 1 | Stage 1 | 14:55 - 15:35
Watch here
Uncovering the critical role of supply chain sustainability and Scope 3 emissions in driving a more sustainable future, the Scope 3 Panel explores innovative approaches and key insights for managing and reducing environmental impacts throughout the supply chain.
- Empowering your Net-Zero Journey: The Acceleration Kit for Real Change
Maninder Singh, CEO of Domo Manzeera
Keynote | Day 1 | Stage 1 | 15:35 - 16:00
Watch here
Offering valuable insights and strategies to accelerate real change and drive impactful progress on the path to net-zero, Singh shares sustainability execution architecture and pathways to net zero success.
- Carbon Removal’s Role from Now to Zero
Michelle You, CEO and Co-Founder of Supercritical
Keynote | Day 1 | Stage 2 | 10:00 - 10:30
Watch here
Explore the critical importance of carbon removal strategies in transitioning to a net zero future with You, and how integral carbon removal is to the climate fight.
- Enabling The Clean, Fair and Affordable Energy Transition
Rhian Kelly, CSO at National Grid
Keynote | Day 2 | Stage 1 | 10:25 - 10:50
Watch here
Kelly takes a deep dive into strategies to facilitate a sustainable energy transition that is inclusive, equitable and accessible for all. Speaking from National Grid’s experience, she shares how it as a responsible business is paving the way to a net zero future in England and Wales.
- Fueling Climate Solutions with Transport Equity
Simon Swan, Global Solutions Director - New Mobility at Arcadis
Keynote | Day 2 | Stage 2 | 13:05 - 13:30
Watch here
In this keynote, Swan shares how a convergence of mobility, sustainability and social equity plays a significant role in reshaping transportation systems for inclusivity, environmental responsibility and economic viability.
A message from BizClik Founder and CEO Glen White
Inspired by the fantastic audience at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik took to the stage to reflect on the future of sustainability and ESG.
With our platform, we allow leaders to discuss their corporate strategies in granular detail, and where emerging trends like EV, Net Zero, AI and Gen AI can take us. We explain the sustainability strategies of the world’s most innovative companies providing a voice for their agenda. That is the journey that we are on Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik
What attendees had to say about Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
“I want to congratulate you for the incredible effectiveness of the logistics – reliability of the technology, smoothness of the rehearsal, on-time start. I am going to many of those conferences and I must say that was one of the very best on that aspect.” — Virginie Helias, CSO, Procter & Gamble
“Speaking at Sustainability LIVE Net Zero was a real privilege. The opportunity to contribute to the sustainability discussion around digitalisation and AI with other industry veterans and thought leaders through an excellently curated event adds significant value to all participants looking to meet their net-zero goals and take advantage of the energy transition.” — Jonathan Lishawa, GM UK & Ireland, Sercomm
“I was privileged to speak at Sustainability LIVE's Net Zero 2024 event. BizClik and Sustainability Magazine have demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability and created a platform that fostered meaningful discussions and insights on achieving net zero targets. Their dedication to promoting sustainability initiatives is truly commendable, and I was honoured to be a part of such a well-executed event. Thank you for the opportunity to contribute to the important dialogue on sustainability.” — Emmeline Skelton, Head of Sustainability, ACCA
